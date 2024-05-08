Antonio Brown says he left because the Steelers were never winning a Super Bowl

Say what you will, but there are times when former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has lucid moments and says things that make a lot of sense.

This was the case when he talked about why he forced his way into a trade. Brown was on Jason Whitlock’s podcast, “Fearless” and laid out his concerns with the Steelers and their inability to build a Super Bowl-winning squad.

“I wanted to get out of Pittsburgh because I was realizing we not going to win the Super Bowl,” Brown said. “We’re not going to do anything great. How we going to do anything great? You put in your top receiver against a kid, he’s a rookie. You think a rookie receiver gonna be able to take two double teams and the best guy every week? He’s not even prepared. We play football to be champions and to change the life of your family. I wanted to be a champion, so I’m not trying to leave the team because of the money.”

Say what you will but Brown isn’t wrong. Head coach Mike Tomlin and the front office never got the most out of the roster and while we loved the numbers Brown put up with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback but this group while Brown was on the team grossly underachieved.

