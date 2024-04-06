Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth sings the praises of Russell Wilson

A player who stands to gain the most from the addition of Russell Wilson to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room is tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. Should general manager Omar Khan wait to extend him until after the 2024 season, he could cash in if Wilson connects with his tight end.

Building chemistry is critical to the success of the Steelers’ new quarterback and that process has already begun.

“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said on Around the 412 podcast. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy.

“You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us.”

The Steelers remain without a No. 2 wide receiver and Freiermuth could fill that void in the passing game if the team doesn’t make another move in free agency. Even if Pittsburgh drafts a receiver, we all know how slowly Mike Tomlin historically introduces rookie pass-catchers.

In 2022, Freiermuth had a career-high 63 receptions for 732 receiving yards. The new offense being implemented by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith can showcase the tight end position and is a great fit for Freiermuth.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire