Commanders' Dan Quinn addresses when he first found out about sexual assault allegations against kicker Brandon McManus

Head coach says he's limited in what he can say, but stressed need for 'communication' with his team

ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said he first learned of the sexual assault allegations against kicker Brandon McManus on May 27.

The Commanders released McManus less than a week later, the team announcing the transaction Sunday night.

Quinn addressed the move with roster members still intact afterward. He said he couldn't "comment a lot" on the McManus issue but said communication was key for his organization.

"There’s usually a whole bunch of people that want to be part of the solution," Quinn said Wednesday before the Commanders’ OTA practice. "And so when you have that, whether that’s for this team or any team or parent, that kind of communication allows you to come up with some solutions.

"So it is not specific to this but it’s just a good lesson to always have that conversation that’s usually much more difficult in your head than it is really having the actual conversation. And so I just wanted to make sure I got a lesson out to the guys after going through it."

Two flight attendants are suing McManus in civil court, alleging the Commanders’ March free-agent signing sexually assaulted them on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ charter flight to London last season. The attendants are also suing the Jaguars for failing to supervise McManus and create a safe work environment for the flight crew.

The Commanders signed McManus in March to a one-year, $3.6 million deal. He played last year for Jacksonville after nine seasons in Denver.

On Wednesday, the Commanders signed kicker Ramiz Ahmed to compete for the roster. On the field, McManus and Ahmed’s résumés are not comparable.

Ahmed arrives two years after executing six kickoffs for the Green Bay Packers, part of an itinerant career that has not yet included an NFL field-goal or extra-point attempt. He most recently played for the United Football League. Quinn said he has experience with field goals, extra points and kickoffs.

In 10 career years, McManus made 253 of 311 field-goal attempts and 312 of 321 extra-point attempts.

The Commanders have been mired in sexual harassment and workplace misconduct allegations in recent years, factors in the league strong-arming Daniel Snyder to sell the franchise.

When asked whether that influenced the decision to release McManus, Quinn reiterated the importance of open and honest communication in creating solutions.

An ownership group led by Josh Harris purchased the franchise last summer. The team has since also undergone turnover at head coach, general manager and quarterback.

