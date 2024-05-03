Somewhere, ex-Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is smiling

Omar Khan may still affectionately be known as the “Khan Artist” to most of Steelers Nation, but that greatness is starting to tarnish with the lack of movement in the veteran wide receiver department.

It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which Khan would’ve traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson without a plan. And now, with OTAs less than three weeks away, it’s haunting them. Did something go awry?

The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported in early April that the Steelers “low-balled” the Cincinnati Bengals in a trade offer for Tyler Boyd. Could that be what the big plan was to adequately replace the talented but disgruntled Johnson? Why would the Bengals even entertain trading any productive player to their biggest rival for anything less than a first-round pick (and we know Boyd isn’t quite worth that)?

I get it. With one year left on his contract, the Steelers wanted to get something for Johnson while they could. But he was still the team’s leading receiver, responsible for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns since he was drafted in 2019. To not have something firmly in place seems very un-Khan Artist.

Now the Steelers are stuck with one of the weakest receiving corps in the NFL—all after making two shrewd moves for talented quarterbacks — while teams around them make moves to solidify their rosters.

If Khan doesn’t do something quickly, No. 1 George Pickens will be tripled-teamed all season, and his bigger-than-Steelers attitude will turn the locker room toxic. Then it won’t be long before Pickens is another casualty of Pittsburgh’s drafting selfish players.

I’m sure Roman Wilson will be great and he could turn out to be the Steelers next Antonio Brown. But until Wilson gets his feet under him with the speed of the NFL, the brunt falls on Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins and Denzel Mims (as far as true wide receivers go). All good depth but of zero threat to defenders.

