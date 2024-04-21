Florida State football's talented running back room shines during spring showcase, season

Florida State's offense flashed its potential in the spring, but it's far from the finished product.

Holding its annual Spring Showcase Saturday afternoon at an under-construction Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles' offense was sparked by a strong showing from its running backs.

Alabama transfer running back Roydell Williams drew praise from Seminoles coach Mike Norvell. The senior capped an impressive spring in the Showcase.

"Whenever the running backs got an opportunity to get in space and got a run seam, they took advantage and I thought Roydell did some nice things," Norvell said.

"I think collectively as a unit offensively, embracing an understanding of the importance of the running game. I think it's really shown up here these last two weeks of spring. They've really grown in that capacity."

With the departures of Trey Benson, (headed to NFL) and Rodney Hill (committed to Arkansas in the transfer portal) , FSU returned impactful players like Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes.

The unit is filled out by recruits and transfers like Williams.

Williams spent four seasons with Alabama, appearing in 45 games, rushing for over 1,000 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

In the showcase, Williams scored one of the three FSU rushing touchdowns, joining Toafili and Holmes, showing the group's depth despite its talented losses.

Toafili, a big contributor for the Seminoles last year, felt the running back room showed improvement this spring.

"Unbelievably proud of that and I think we got to show our versatility today, showing the different things that they're good at and obviously things that we can work on," Toafili said.

"For the most part guys were explosive and they made some plays. That's what we needed and we got the job done."

Malik Benson, running game excel in FSU's spring season

Throughout spring workouts, practices and the Showcase, FSU's offense has been led by its running game and the play of Alabama transfer wide receiver Malik Benson.

Benson had the strongest showing of the receivers during the Showcase before the senior was carted off the field with an injury to his lower body. While Norvell didn't provide an update on the receiver's injury, he praised Benson's play.

"He's definitely emerged as one of the top players that we have on the offensive side," Norvell said. "I like his progression."

Oregon State transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and Benson displayed a good connection during the Showcase and throughout spring.

Uiagalelei is excited about paring his arm strength with Benson's speed.

"I think one thing that he brings is great energy in that role, he has a dog mentality. He comes in every day and is ready to work," Uiagalelei said.

"He makes unbelievable plays out there in practice, he can fly, can take the top off the defense and he does a great job catching the ball."

Uiagalelei described his 12-for-26, 177-yard Showcase as an "up-and-down" performance. But his connection with Benson and ability to get good production from his running backs reflected the Seminoles' potential offensively.

Mixing in options, and some designed quarterback runs, Uiagalelei proved to be a rushing threat to the explosive running game.

The redshirt senior spent a lot of time in the Showcase with Toafili at his side in the shotgun. The duo credited the offensive line for providing protection and rushing lanes.

"The offensive line, those guys are doing their job," Toafili said.

"Obviously they are going to be dinged after the workload, but for the most part, the o-line was solid. They give uce time to throw the ball and make holes for me to run through and for other backs."

"I'm not going to lie, the offensive line did their thing."

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State running backs shine in spring football season