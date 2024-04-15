Florida State-to-Florida A&M transfer running back Rodney Hill re-enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State Seminoles running back Rodney Hill (29) dodges LSU Tiger defenders as he makes his way down the field on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Rodney Hill is on the move.

Again.

The former Florida State running back, who transferred to Florida A&M, has re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

On3 Transfer Portal Reporter Pete Nakos announced Hill’s entry on Monday.

The spring transfer portal window for undergraduate students is from April 15-30. Graduate students can enter the portal whenever they want.

Hill, a redshirt sophomore from Statesboro, Georgia, originally signed with FAMU in December. But he de-committed after former Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons departed to become Duke’s running backs coach last January.

Yes,my advising was wrong but thank God for Favor❤️! Everything is okay. — RODNEY Hill (lil Rod🌪️) (@rodney_hill10) April 15, 2024

After de-committing from the Rattlers, Hill announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

However, new FAMU head coach James Colzie III convinced Hill to return to the team and was in the process of helping the redshirt sophomore register for classes during a January on-campus visit.

FAMU practiced 14 times during the spring, concluding with last Saturday’s annual Orange and Green Game.

Hill did not practice with the team during the spring season.

Hill, a former three-star prospect by 247Sports in the 2022 class, enters the transfer portal with 77 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns, all with the FSU Seminoles.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Recruiting Class

Florida A&M head coach James Colzie leads the Rattlers during the FAMU Spring Game on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Quarterback

Alston Hooker ― North Carolina A&T

Daniel Richardson ― Florida Atlantic

Running Back

Jaylen Neal ― Buford High School (Georgia)

Wide Receiver

Marquez Bell ― Old Dominion

Caden Bridgeman — Niceville High School

A'Ceon Cobb ― Florida Atlantic

Quay Davis ― Texas Southern

Amari Johnson ― Central Florida

Tight End

Karter Johnson ― Pitt

Jayden Evans ― Central Michigan

Offensive Lineman

Jeremy Fishkin ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)

Defensive Line

Montra Edwards ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Brekien Harold ― Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (Hollywood, Florida)

Clyde Pinder Jr. ― Copiah-Lincoln Community Collge

Linebacker

Landon Bolding ― Monarch High School (Coconut Creek, Florida)

Jayren Fox ― Mississippi Valley State

Darrick McGhee Jr. — Florida High

Jerome Nichols ― Michigan

Adrian Owens ― Lamar

Defensive Back

Jameel Sanders ― South Florida

Demorie Tate ― Florida State

Specialists

Max Larson ― Kicker ― Florida State

Andrew Tisher ― Punter ― Stetson

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

