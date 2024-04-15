Florida State-to-Florida A&M transfer running back Rodney Hill re-enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Rodney Hill is on the move.
Again.
The former Florida State running back, who transferred to Florida A&M, has re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On3 Transfer Portal Reporter Pete Nakos announced Hill’s entry on Monday.
The spring transfer portal window for undergraduate students is from April 15-30. Graduate students can enter the portal whenever they want.
Hill, a redshirt sophomore from Statesboro, Georgia, originally signed with FAMU in December. But he de-committed after former Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons departed to become Duke’s running backs coach last January.
Yes,my advising was wrong but thank God for Favor❤️! Everything is okay.
— RODNEY Hill (lil Rod🌪️) (@rodney_hill10) April 15, 2024
After de-committing from the Rattlers, Hill announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.
However, new FAMU head coach James Colzie III convinced Hill to return to the team and was in the process of helping the redshirt sophomore register for classes during a January on-campus visit.
FAMU practiced 14 times during the spring, concluding with last Saturday’s annual Orange and Green Game.
Hill did not practice with the team during the spring season.
Hill, a former three-star prospect by 247Sports in the 2022 class, enters the transfer portal with 77 carries for 334 yards and two touchdowns, all with the FSU Seminoles.
Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Recruiting Class
Quarterback
Alston Hooker ― North Carolina A&T
Daniel Richardson ― Florida Atlantic
Running Back
Jaylen Neal ― Buford High School (Georgia)
Wide Receiver
Marquez Bell ― Old Dominion
Caden Bridgeman — Niceville High School
A'Ceon Cobb ― Florida Atlantic
Quay Davis ― Texas Southern
Amari Johnson ― Central Florida
Tight End
Karter Johnson ― Pitt
Jayden Evans ― Central Michigan
Offensive Lineman
Jeremy Fishkin ― Stoneman Douglas High School (Parkland, Florida)
Defensive Line
Montra Edwards ― Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Brekien Harold ― Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory (Hollywood, Florida)
Clyde Pinder Jr. ― Copiah-Lincoln Community Collge
Linebacker
Landon Bolding ― Monarch High School (Coconut Creek, Florida)
Jayren Fox ― Mississippi Valley State
Darrick McGhee Jr. — Florida High
Jerome Nichols ― Michigan
Adrian Owens ― Lamar
Defensive Back
Jameel Sanders ― South Florida
Demorie Tate ― Florida State
Specialists
Max Larson ― Kicker ― Florida State
Andrew Tisher ― Punter ― Stetson
Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.
No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rodney Hill, former Florida State RB, set to transfer