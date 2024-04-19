Florida State coach Mike Norvell embraces aggressiveness in last spring practice | The Nolebook

One could feel the intensity inside Florida State's football practice facility Thursday afternoon. It was the team's final practice before the Spring Showcase Saturday at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium.

While FSU football coach Mike Norvell was sharpening some new plays for his offense, he saw aggressiveness from both sides of the field on offense and defense.

Norvell enjoyed the high level of competition while identifying roles for the program's newcomers.

"I love the competitive stuff the guys told them after practice here as a head coach, this one of my ninth year just to get a pretty good sense of a team," Norvell said.

"And how the practice before the spring showcase or game in previous years, and what that would, what their approach to was seeing that mentality and just we had some passion, aggression throughout the day and it's something that we got to hone in on just keeping our mindset correct throughout the challenges.

"But I love the way the guys competed."

Norvell pointed out one strength he sees this year is speed and explosiveness, especially from skill players on offense. He also pointed to the competition across key positions.

"I know last year there were positions that we had great depth in," Norvell said.

"I'm gonna think collectively, across the board, just to be a deeper football team with guys in a position to go out there and play winning football for us."

Linebackers coach Randy Shannon likes physicality in young linebacking corp.

FSU linebacker coach Randy Shannon must replace two starters from last season. He's looking for versatility from his newcomers.

"I think that there's great competition across the board," Shannon said.

"They are playing with a lot of confidence. They are flying around and enjoying each other’s company. A lot of the guys are learning and starting to get into the groove of adjusting each other and playing multiple positions."

Shannon's unit is young, mainly freshmen and sophomores. DJ Lundy is the loan senior. Shannon pointed out the physicality and leadership of sophomore Justin Cryer.

"Cryer has done a great job being physical, being the guy who can make all the checks, communicating with guys, and getting us lined up," Shannon said. "He's been tremendous. "

He also noted redshirt freshman DeMarco Ward and redshirt sophomore Shawn Murphy.

"If you look at him now, he's been physical, chasing the football," Shannons said. "He may miss some days, but (when) he comes back today, (He's) back on defense being DeMarco. I'm excited about the group."

Some observations during practice

DJ Uiagalelei has been polished on his deep ball throws. Some he has connected with his tight ends Kyle Morelock and Brian Courtney. Uiagalelei is continuing to stay consistent on timing throws,

Trevor Jackson took snaps with the second team. His plays were mainly RPOs. He made a touchdown pass to Lawrence Toafili up the middle.

Kentron Poitier tracked the football during deep ball throw drills, thrown by Uiagalelei

Azareye'h Thomas broke up two passes in both 11-on-11 and 7-on-7. One resulted in an interception by Charles Lester III

Freshman running back Samuel Singleton split two defenders during 11 on-11 third down plays that turned into 15-yard play.

Edwin Joseph was lined up one-on-one against Malik Benson and broke up a deep ball pass intended for the Alabama transfer.

