Five takeaways from Arkansas football's first open spring scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ak. — Arkansas football welcomed fans and media members inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday morning for its first open scrimmage of the spring.

The Razorbacks ran 152 plays and practiced a variety of situations, including red-zone work and the two-minute drill. It was the first opportunity for fans to see the three quarterbacks competing to be the starter inside a Bobby Petrino offense.

Here are five takeaways and notable stats from the scrimmage.

Dazzling start, inconsistent finish for Arkansas football QB Taylen Green

Green led the first-team offense on touchdown drives against the defensive starters in each of the first two series. He completed a beautiful 24-yard touchdown pass through double coverage to Luke Hasz to kick off the scrimmage, and he had a big 15-yard run on the second drive.

But from there Green had an up-and-down day. He completed less than 50% of his passes and threw an interception to Hudson Clark. Green was also fortunate to have a pair of interceptions dropped by Jaylon Braxton and Lorando Johnson.

Green's accuracy still needs work, but he can be an electric force with the ball in his hands. The other quarterbacks were more efficient, but none of them went against the first-team defense.

Isaiah Sategna picks up the slack with two wide receivers out

Andrew Armstrong and Jaedon Wilson both sat out Saturday's scrimmage, and Isaiah Sategna had the best day of all the receivers with five catches for 83 yards and a score. His touchdown reception came off a 33-yard pass from Green.

Sategna will continue to battle Wilson for snaps in the slot, but Sategna's explosiveness is a unique trait inside the wide receiver room.

Defensive line causes havoc

The defense got rolling after the first two touchdown drives thanks to better pressure up front. Landon Jackson had a strip sack that resulted in a Quincy Rhodes fumble recovery that ruined a promising drive by the second-team offense.

Arkansas' defense totaled five sacks, and there likely would have been more in a real game setting. Cam Ball was solid in the interior, and Albany transfer Anton Juncaj had a good day off the edge.

Running backs pecking order taking shape

Rashod Dubinion got the start alongside Green in the backfield and got the most carries of any running back. Ja'Quinden Jackson split time with the first team.

Those two look to be the frontrunners to be the starter this fall, with sophomore Isaiah Augustave and Braylen Russell slightly behind. Russell, a freshman with speed and incredible size, flashed in short-yardage situations and made a handful of catches out of the backfield.

Cam Little will be missed

Arkansas' ever-reliable kicker is gone and will likely hear his name called in the NFL Draft. Matthew Shipley, a Hawaii transfer, is projected to replace Little.

Shipley missed his first two kicks Saturday from 49 and 30 yards. He did bounce back and make field goals of 43 and 37 yards, but he doesn't have the same combination of power and accuracy that Little possesses.

Notable Stats

All stats are unofficial.

Passing

Taylen Green: 10-for-23, 156 yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception.

Malachi Singleton: 11-for-15, 96 yards.

Jacolby Criswell: 8-for-15, 57 yards.

KJ Jackson: 8-for-11, 70 yards.

Rushing

Rashod Dubinion: 15 rushes, 64 yards.

Ja'Quinden Jackson: 9 rushes, 41 yards, 1 touchdown.

Isaiah Augustave: 10 rushes, 26 yards.

Braylen Russell: 7 rushes, 40 yards.

Taylen Green: 6 rushes, 30 yards.

Malachi Singleton: 8 rushes, 18 yards.

Receiving

Isaiah Sategna: 5 catches, 83 yards, 1 touchdown.

Luke Hasz: 2 catches, 40 yards, 1 touchdown.

Var'keyes Gumms: 4 catches, 45 yards.

CJ Brown: 4 catches, 38 yards.

Jordan Anthony: 3 catches, 13 yards.

Tyrone Broden: 2 catches, 34 yards.

Braylen Russell: 4 catches, 28 yards.

Defense

Xavian Sorey: 9 tackles.

Cam Ball: 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks.

Carson Dean: 7 tackles.

TJ Metcalf: 7 tackles.

Miguel Mitchell: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

Brad Spence: 6 tackles, 1 TFL.

Nico Davillier: 5 tackles.

Anton Juncaj: 4 tackles, 2.5 TFL.

Kalen James: 1 sack.

Hudson Clark: 1 interception.

