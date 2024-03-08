Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman pleased with inexperienced linebackers to start spring

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The linebacker position represents the biggest question mark on the Arkansas football roster. After a handful of departures in the transfer portal, the Razorbacks' linebackers have just 41 combined tackles in their collegiate careers.

But Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is happy with what he's seen from the group through two spring practices. Pittman knows it would be foolish not to pursue another portal linebacker later this spring, but there's building optimism that the inexperienced group will elevate the position later this fall.

"You can be a good player, you just sometimes need to get the experience," Pittman said. "I thought they were good players last year, they just didn’t quite have any experience. This spring ball will give them that experience and we’ll go from there."

Brad Spence and Xavian Sorey Jr. have been the two starting linebackers through the first two practices and have the most experience in the group. Sorey was a former five-star recruit who just transferred into the program from Georgia, where he recorded 19 total tackles in 2023.

Spence is a returnee with a massive ceiling. He moves fluidly and has a knack for finding the football, racking up 16 tackles in limited snaps last season. He's also hungry to be a difference-maker, entering spring practice with a desire to fill the voids left by Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss) and Jaheim Thomas (Wisconsin).

"Yeah, so going into this year my mindset really is just taking that leadership role for the young guys, I have to step up to the plate," Spence said after Thursday's spring opener. "(Defensive coordinator Travis Williams) was echoing this in the meetings, so for all our young guys it’s time to step up to the plate now and it’s a blessing for me to be a linebacker right now in this position."

Carson Dean, Alex Sanford and Juju Pope are next in line, for now. Freshmen Wyatt Simmons and Bradley Shaw will arrive in the summer as highly-touted recruits. Pittman raved about Dean's performance in Friday's practice.

Other notes from Arkansas football's spring practice

Quarterback Taylen Green once again took a bulk of the reps with the first-team offense, with Malachi Singleton working with the second team. Green had a pair of passes to Luke Hasz during the 'fastball' drill to start practice and also took off for a nice gain on a run. He looks good throwing on the run and in a congested pocket. He's also cementing himself as a leader, constantly communicating with the wide receivers and offensive line.

Singleton was sharp on Friday. He went 4-for-4 in 'fastball' and had a long touchdown pass to Dazmin James during 11-on-11 drills. He's got a terrific deep ball and could be the chief competition for Green. Criswell worked with the third-string offense, while KJ Jackson had two interceptions.

Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden have separated themselves at the wide receiver position. Armstrong made a terrific diving catch on the sideline, and Broden has more Taylen Green targets than anyone.

Addison Nichols looks like a leader on the offensive line. The Tennessee transfer is the starting center and he erupted with emotion off a long touchdown run during inside-zone drills early in practice. The entire offensive line was fired up, and it's clear that group is trying to create some camaraderie.

The defensive backs were much better in 7-on-7 drills during the second practice. Jaylon Braxton and Lorando Johnson feel like locked-in starters, but the other five spots in the secondary are up for grabs.

