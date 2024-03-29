Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson eager to capitalize on fresh start with Arkansas football

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ja'Quinden Jackson made no attempt at hiding what he hopes to accomplish in his first season with the Arkansas football program later this fall.

"It’s been a long journey, but hopefully this year will be my last year in college football," Jackson said. "I pray to God it is. Can’t do another fall camp."

That quote might read selfish, but it sounded more like a sign of Jackson's hunger. The running back is entering his fifth year of college football and comes to the Razorbacks after stints with Texas and Utah. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining, but Jackson clearly believes he is poised for a big 2024 that could lead him to the NFL.

And that type of success would be a big boost for the Arkansas offense. The Hogs never found consistency from their running backs in 2023. A floundering offensive line contributed, but Rocket Sanders and AJ Green both had disappointing seasons leading to their transfers out of the program.

Jackson brings a new energy.

Utah Utes running back Ja'Quinden Jackson (3) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Nov. 4, 2023.

"(The transfers) are good kids that wanted a family football team. They wanted that feel," head coach Sam Pittman said. (Jackson) is the same way."

Jackson led Utah in carries (161), rushing yards (797) and rushing touchdowns (4) last season, all while battling multiple injuries. According to Jackson, a low ankle sprain turned into a tendon coming off the bone.

"When I went into the portal, there were a whole lot of jokes, ‘Aw, he’s got paper ankles.’ This and that," he said.

"It was funny. I laughed at it. But people talk about it from the outside looking in. They don’t really know what I had to go through last season for me to get those 700 yards and score touchdowns. It was a struggle every week battling with this injury."

Jackson is healthy now, and he's shown why he was the No. 2 overall recruit out of Texas in the class of 2020 this spring.

He blends elite speed with low pad level, meaning he can be a big-play threat and a nuisance for opposing teams in short-yardage situations. In a scrimmage just before spring break, Jackson wowed coaches with three straight runs on first-and-goal that resulted in a touchdown, even when the offensive line didn't carve out massive holes for the running back.

Even with the departures of Sanders and Green, the running back room is loaded. Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson have meaningful experience while Isaiah Augustave burst onto the scene toward the end of 2023. Braylen Russel was one of the best recruits in the new freshman class.

But so far through spring, Jackson feels like the starter. He's taken the most reps with the first team and already has a bond with fellow Texas native Taylen Green.

Pittman didn't rule out any of the other running backs rising up the depth chart and being the starter, but in Jackson's own mind, he's ready to carry the load in 2024.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Ja'Quinden Jackson eager for fresh start with Arkansas football