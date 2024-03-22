Stars of spring: Five Arkansas football players shining during early-season practices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football's spring workouts are in the midst of a one-week break with the school on holiday, which presents a good time to reflect.

Four of the first five practices have been open to the media. Below is a look at five Razorbacks who have shined this spring and could be in line for a big year or a new role in an important year for head coach Sam Pittman.

Jaylon Braxton, cornerback

Braxton was one of the great surprises last season, and it appears he's carried over his good form into his sophomore year.

Over the final two practices before spring break, Braxton recorded three interceptions. He's held up well in the 7-on-7 drills that are tough for defenders, and he's the unquestioned leader of the secondary.

"It’s just going to be real exciting to see him grow, but what he does, he makes plays just like the Florida game," Pittman said. "He makes plays. He’s a ballhawk."

Fernando Carmona Jr., left tackle

Carmona transferred in from San Jose State and immediately locked down the starting spot protecting the quarterback's blind side. He's a wall in pass protection and athletic enough to get out in space in the run game.

Carmona also received the respect of his teammates. Defensive end and NFL Draft prospect Landon Jackson said Carmona is one of the best offensive linemen he's ever faced. It remains to be seen if the offensive line can take a major step forward in 2024, but Carmona is the foundational piece Arkansas missed last season.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Tyrone Broden (17) catches the game-winning touchdown in overtime in front of Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore (28) as wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) celebrates at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 4, 2023. [Matt Stamey/Gainesville Sun]

Tyrone Broden, wide receiver

There are plenty of receivers shining this spring. Davion Dozier had a great second week, and Isaiah Sategna has a knack for big plays. Andrew Armstrong is the leader of the group and is poised for a big season.

But it's Broden who has been quarterback Taylen Green's favorite target, especially in third-down drills. Broden has shown an improved ability to make catches in the middle of the field and is oozing with self-belief after an underwhelming 2023.

"Broden just needed confidence," coach Sam Pittman said. "Now, he was hurt and he kind of got behind a little bit on learning because of his injury. As you’ve seen, he’s very talented and at this point in time, I feel really good about our receiving core."

The wide receivers must be better in 2024, and Broden looks like the top candidate to support Armstrong.

Malachi Singleton, quarterback

Pittman hasn't officially named a starter, but all indications point to Green being under center for the Razorbacks in 2024. Still, Singleton has been a bright spot through spring camp and might be cementing himself as the backup.

Singleton throws a pretty deep ball and connected with Dazmin James for a long touchdown pass during the second practice. His athleticism is also noticeable, with the sophomore making many plays with his legs over the first two weeks.

Jacolby Criswell will still have a say, but for now, Singleton projects as the second-string quarterback.

Sep 16, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Hawaii Warriors place kicker Matthew Shipley (2) kicks a field goal from the hold of place kicker Ben Falck (69) against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Shipley, kicker

Shipley is a Hawaii transfer and has not missed a field goal through the first four practices open to the media. He made a 52-yard kick during two-minute drills last week and appears to be a reliable replacement for Cam Little, who could be an NFL Draft pick in April.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Five Arkansas football players shining during spring practices