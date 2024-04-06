Final Four NCAA Tournament live updates, score

No. 4 seed Alabama and No. 1 seed UConn and No. 11 seed NC State and No. 1 seed Purdue play in Final Four NCAA Tournament gamees at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The winner of the March Madness semifinal games will advance to the National Championship game on Monday, April 8.

UConn is an 11.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Huskies are -800 on the moneyline. The Crimson Tide are +550. The over/under for the game is set at 161.5 points.

Purdue is a 9.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Boilermakers are -450 on the moneyline. The Wolfpack is +350. The over/under for the game is set at 146.5 points.

Follow our live updates from the Final Four for the latest news, score, updates and analysis from the second national semifinal contest.

Final Four picks, predictions: NC State vs. Purdue | Alabama vs. UConn | Final Four schedule | Final Four game odds | Final Four win probabilities | National title odds | What teams are in Final Four? | When is the Final Four?

Will UConn beat Alabama in the Final Four on Saturday? Find out by following our live updates from the NCAA Tournament game.

How to watch NC State vs. Purdue in Final Four

When: Saturday, 3:09 p.m. Pacific time (6:09 p.m. ET)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV channels: TBS/TNT/truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analysts), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Streaming: Sling TV

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch March Madness Final Four games on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

How to watch Alabama vs. UConn in Final Four

When: Saturday, 5:49 p.m. Pacific time (8:49 p.m. ET)

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV channels: TBS/TNT/truTV

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery and Grant Hill (analysts), Tracy Wolfson (reporter)

Streaming: Sling TV

STREAM THE GAMES: Watch March Madness Final Four games on truTV, TBS, TNT with Sling TV

NC State vs. Purdue pregame reading

NC State vs Purdue Final Four picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

Final Four first: UConn, NC State both send men, women to semifinals in 2024

NC State's DJ Burns Jr. shoots down football rumors at Final Four

Purdue Boilermakers say they're playing their best basketball as Final Four approaches

When he outgrew baseball, Zach Edey picked up a basketball and Purdue fans are happy

Alabama vs. UConn pregame reading

Alabama vs UConn Final Four picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

Alabama coach Nate Oats reveals advice from Nick Saban sparked Final Four run

UConn's Dan Hurley says Bobby Hurley will be in Final Four when Arizona State supports him

Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies unfazed with pressure that comes with being defending champion

UConn basketball, Dan Hurley not looking for sympathy following delayed arrival for Final Four

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Alabama vs UConn, NC State vs. Purdue Final Four live updates, score