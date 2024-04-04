Purdue Boilermakers say they're playing their best basketball as Final Four approaches

Matt Painter is in his 31st season as a college basketball coach, 19th with the Purdue Boilermakers.

He's never held a practice in April. But that changes this week as Painter's team hits the court at State Farm Stadium to get ready for the Final Four, taking on North Carolina State in the first semifinal on Saturday.

The Boilermakers' last loss this season was in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, 76-75 to Wisconsin. It didn't keep them from earning a No. 1 seed in the East Region, where Purdue dominated Grambling State and Utah State in the first two rounds.

Then came a 12-point win over perennial NCAA tournament team Gonzaga, and a 72-66 win in the Elite Eight over Tennessee to make it to Arizona for the Final Four. Purdue has won its four games in the NCAA Tournament by a combined 85 points.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter talks with guard Braden Smith (3) in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on March 31, 2024.

The run to the national semifinals has Painter believing his team is playing its best basketball at present.

"Especially when you get on a neutral court, you know, Utah State won the Mountain West, they got six teams in the tournament. We got a pretty convincing win against them and then we beat programs like Gonzaga and Tennessee," Painter said Tuesday night right after the Boilermakers arrived in Phoenix.

"The problem is everybody that we play can say the same thing. But yeah, I think we're playing very good. And we got beat in our tournament,'' he said. "And I think a lot of coaches would talk, I don't think that's that big of a deal. Even though it's hard as a competitor, you want to win all the games you play."

Purdue (33-4) is in its first Final Four since 1980, and has found some redemption for becoming the second No. 1 seed ever to be knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round. The Boilermakers fell to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson 63-58 last year.

This year, with big man Zach Edey dominating the paint and the Boilermakers able to find good balance inside and outside on offense, Purdue looks like the team many observers thought they could be.

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has two double-doubles in four tournament games, reaching double digits in points and assists against Grambling and Gonzaga. He said his team is "just living in the moment."

"When we are clicking and we play like we should, we're hard to beat," Smith said.

Senior guard Lance Jones said he deleted his Twitter (X) account to keep from further distractions during March Madness. It wasn't hard to do, he said.

"We've done a good job of just staying level-headed," Jones said. "Haven't gotten too high or too low. I think that's what's helped us so far."

