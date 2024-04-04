Alabama coach Nate Oats reveals advice from Nick Saban sparked Final Four run

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats revealed the source of the philosophy that sparked the Crimson Tide’s unlikely run to its first Final Four in school history:

Nick Saban.

Oats picked up the phone after Alabama was bounced by Florida in the SEC Tournament — the Crimson Tide’s fourth defeat in six games — and dialed the greatest coach in college football history.

“How do we get this thing turned around this late?” Oats asked, recounting the conversation with Saban on Thursday at State Farm Stadium. “We’re not playing our best basketball.”

Saban watches all the games, Oats said, and responded, “Coach, guys got to (mentally) go to the next play.”

“We talked about that a little bit as a group,” Oats said. “We’re going to make this real simple, we’re going to come in and we’re just ‘next.’”

Four straight NCAA Tournament victories, against Charleston, Grand Canyon, North Carolina and Clemson, has the Crimson Tide pitted against UConn in the Final Four on Saturday at State Farm Stadium. Alabama is a heavy underdog against the reigning national champions. The Huskies have won each tournament game by an average of 27 points.

They’re next.

“We’ll have some offensive struggles, guys will drop their heads, they’re thinking about the last pay on offensive instead of the next play on defense,” Oats said. “It’s the next action within the play. It’s the next play no matter what happens on offense, good or bad. Bad call by a referee, teammate misses you on an open kick-out, it doesn’t matter, just go to the next play and give everything you have to the next play. When we’re done with this game, move to the next game.

“I think it’s a great philosophy in life. There’s a lot of adversity you hit in life. Move to what’s the next best action. … Move to the next one make that the best one.”

Oats explained that “just about every year” the Alabama football team won a national championship, Saban lost at some point during the year.

“This year they lost the Texas game,” Oats said. “He did an unbelievable job getting the season turned around.”

Saban has won seven national championships, in 2003 with LSU and in 2009, ’11, ’12, ’15, ’17 and ’20 with Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished 12-2 this season, Saban’s last before retirement, defeating Clemson in the SEC Championship Game before losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

Oats has led Alabama men’s basketball to a 117-53 record and four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances since the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic. He led the University at Buffalo to back-to-back tournament appearances before joining the Crimson Tide in 2019.

“You live in the past, you’re not going to be very good in the present,” Oats said. “We’ve been trying to move to the next play, the next action, the next timeout, next, next, next. Our guys have been doing a pretty good job of it the last four games.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Alabama's Nate Oats said advice from Nick Saban sparked Final Four run