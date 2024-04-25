Fifth-year Gators WR enters college football transfer portal

Florida Gators defensive back Ethan Pouncey announced on Thursday his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal after spending four years in Gainesville.

The 6-foot, 169-pound pass-catcher arrived in the Swamp alongside his brother Jordan — who transferred from the Texas Longhorns — in 2020. The two are notably second cousins with former standouts Maurkice and Mike Pouncey.

A four-star recruit out of Winter Park (Florida), Pouncey was ranked No. 195 overall nationally and No. 14 at his position coming out of high school. However, was unable to rise on the Gators’ depth chart during his UF tenure, sitting out the entire season in both 2020 and 2023, while playing in 11 games in 2021 and just three in 2022.

Pouncey earned a redshirt for the 2022 season, which leaves him with two years of collegiate eligibility remaining wherever he lands. He also made the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023.

Throughout his career, Pouncey has recorded six total tackles — four solo, two assisted — over 14 appearances with the Orange and Blue.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire