Fayetteville is Lexington West as Calipari fills Arkansas staff with former Kentucky crew

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari has been doing the job long enough he knows what he wants.

And he knows what works.

Only three members of his coaching staff with the Razorbacks have been officially announced. Chin Coleman, Kenny Payne and Chuck Martin are all hauling in a nearly $1 million salary among them, well short of what former coach Eric Musselman’s top lieutenants made. But a look at the Arkansas athletics web site shows Calipari has made other hires of his former crew at Kentucky.

Bruiser Flint, who has coached with Calipari in various capacities for more than 30 years, was listed, as were former Wildcats video coordinator Kevin Butty, former UK assistant video coordinator Kevin Gallagher and ex-Kentucky basketball operations guy Chris Woolard.

Calipari’s son, Brad, is also joining Arkansas after spending last year at Vanderbilt. The new Hogs head coach said on a podcast that he would hire one of his former players, Tyler Ulis, to the Razorbacks’ staff, as well.

It’s unclear in what job those staffers will have Arkansas, though their same titles are largely vacant in Fayetteville. It’s also unclear if Calipari’s crew is complete, with or without announcement.

Calipari was hired in April about a week after Musselman left Arkansas for the same job at Southern California.

