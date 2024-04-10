John Calipari officially named Arkansas basketball coach

John Calipari, a Catholic, was signaled by a plume of smoke.

Arkansas had chosen a new basketball coach.

Razorbacks athletic director Hunter Yurachek tweeted an image of smoke, much like is done in Vatican City when a new pope is selected, colored red in this case to let the Arkansas fan base know that John Calipari, reported to be the Hogs’ next basketball coach since Sunday, had indeed been hired.

“As I visited with Coach Calipari during this process, he acknowledged the tremendous opportunity we have at the University of Arkansas to attract and retain top players and compete for championships,” Yurachek said in a press release. “He understands the deep passion of the Razorback Nation and has experienced the tremendous home court advantage of Bud Walton Arena. I have no doubt that under Coach Calipari’s leadership and with the collective support of all those who love the Hogs, Razorback Basketball will continue to maintain its national prominence within college basketball.”

Arkansas had an opening after Eric Musselman, who took Arkansas to two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16, left the job to take the same at Southern California last week. Chris Beard, Jerome Tang, Will Wade, Darrell Walker and Chris Jans had all been on Arkansas’ radar as replacements before the school and Calipari showed mutual interest.

Calipari left Kentucky after 15 seasons, including four Final Fours and a national championship. The Wildcats, however, had not gone deeper than the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament since 2019, leading to some frustration in Big Blue Nation.

“By all accounts, John Calipari is one of the premier coaches in college basketball,” Yurachek said.

Calipari will be introduced at a press conference open to the public at 6 p.m. from Bud Walton Arena.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire