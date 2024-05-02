Calipari adds two lieutenants to Arkansas coaching staff from Kentucky

Having already brought Kenny Payne to the Arkansas coach staff, Razorbacks head man John Calipari made two more additions on Thursday.

Chin Coleman and Chuck Martin, who were assistants alongside Calipari in Kentucky previously, were tabbed to join their former boss in Fayetteville. Coleman will coach Arkansas in the capacity of an associate head coach and Martin is an assistant coach.

The difference on the outside? Coleman makes about twice as much money and has a non-compete clause built into his deal with Arkansas. Calipari and Payne also have such clauses. Martin does not.

The two were long figured as assistants at Arkansas. Just as long, in fact, as Calipari’s been the Hogs’ coach. A CBS report in April had Coleman and Martin heading to Fayetteville with former Kentucky assistants Brad Calipari, Bruiser Flint and Orlando Antigua. Antigua took a job as assistant coach at Illinois.

Arkansas’ current three assistants are slated to make $1.95 million a season. Eric Musselman’s five-man assistant group last year made less $1 million.

