Fans are already wearing Scottie Scheffler mugshot T-shirts at 2024 PGA Championship

Friday morning was one of the weirdest in the history of golf. Just after 6 a.m. ET, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was arrested and charged with several crimes, including second-degree assault on a police officer. However, he was released before 9 a.m. ET and is currently playing in the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

When he was on the range, Scheffler released a statement regarding the confusing situation.

As you’d expect, fans are cheering hard for Scheffler as he goes around Valhalla, and a few fans are already wearing T-shirts featuring Scheffler’s mugshot.

Oh, and an ode to Prison Mike from The Office.

🚨🚔👕 Scottie Scheffler mug shot shirts are already floating around Valhalla 🤣 #PGAChamp @SchefflerFans pic.twitter.com/tlsOQhFvsB — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) May 17, 2024

Not only is Scheffler playing after his arrest, he birdied two of his first three holes after arriving a little less than an hour before his tee time.

