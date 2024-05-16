PGA Championship 2024 Friday second round tee times and groups
For the second time in less than 365 days, Xander Schauffele opened a major championship with a 62. Schauffele’s 9-under effort during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, gives him a three-shot lead over Tony Finau and Sahith Theegala after 18 holes. His previous 62 came at the U.S. Open last year (he’d go on to finish T-10).
Some other big names in the mix include Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Tom Kim at 5 under, Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler at 4 under and Cam Smith, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau at 3 under.
Here are the tee times and groups for the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. If you’re looking for how to watch information, you can find it here.
Friday tee times
1st tee
Tee time
Players
7:15 a.m.
Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori
7:26 a.m.
Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith
7:37 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman
7:48 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren
7:59 a.m.
Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston
8:10 a.m.
Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari
8:21 a.m.
Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard
8:32 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes
8:43 a.m.
Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler
8:54 a.m.
Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
9:05 a.m.
John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson
9:16 a.m.
Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti
9:27 a.m.
Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup
12:45 p.m.
Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk
12:56 p.m.
Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray
1:07 p.m.
Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley
1:18 p.m.
Ludvig Aberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
1:29 p.m.
Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley
1:40 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose
1:51 p.m.
Cam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
2:02 p.m.
Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
2:13 p.m.
Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala
2:24 p.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood
2:35 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor
2:46 p.m.
Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester
2:57 p.m.
Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui
10th tee
Tee time
Players
7:20 a.m.
David Puig, Thriston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns
7:31 a.m.
Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Makajima
7:42 a.m.
Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English
7:53 a.m.
Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard
8:04 a.m.
Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
8:15 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann
8:26 a.m.
Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick
8:37 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cam Young
8:48 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler
8:59 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris
9:10 a.m.
Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington
9:21 a.m.
Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy
9:32 a.m.
Braden Shattuck, Taylor Montgomery, S.H. Kim
12:40 p.m.
Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel
12:51 p.m.
Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles
1:02 p.m.
Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace
1:13 p.m.
Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune
1:24 p.m.
Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith
1:35 p.m.
Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole
1:46 p.m.
Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap
1;57 p.m.
John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre
2:08 p.m.
Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez
2:19 p.m.
Ben Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan Van Velzen
2:30 p.m.
Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee
2:41 p.m.
Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers
2:52 p.m.
Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen