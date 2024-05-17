Report: Scottie Scheffler detained by police ahead of second round at 2024 PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been detained in handcuffs by police after a traffic misunderstanding ahead of his second round at the 2024 PGA Championship, according to an ESPN report.

Jeff Darlington reported early Friday morning that Scheffler attempted to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club and that officer attempted to “attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla.” The officer reportedly began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car, and when the 27-year-old exited the car, he was shoved against the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. He was then detained in the back of a police car.

After a brief hiatus for the birth of his child, Scheffler returned to competition this week with a 4-under 67 on Thursday and sits T-12 on the leaderboard. He is scheduled to tee off at 8:48 a.m. ET.

This story will be updated.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek