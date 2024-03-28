FAMU responding to 'adverse situations' as spring football practice crosses midpoint

Florida A&M has officially crossed the halfway mark of spring football.

On Thursday, the Rattlers met on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium for their eighth of 15 practices.

And so far, FAMU head football coach James Colzie III likes his team’s responsiveness and adaptiveness to his leadership and nuanced implementations.

Colzie will test his team on Friday for an intrasquad scrimmage. He says he’ll task his team with lofty responsibilities.

Friday's focuses are redzone situations to test the offense’s execution and defense’s ability to make stops in the short field.

“Having the ability to get out of adverse situations,” Colzie said. “We’re throwing things at them when we do ‘Fire Drills’ and our pressures.

“[Friday], we’re going to move the ball up and down the field and put them in certain situations to see what we do.”

Colzie got in on the action at practice.

For weeks, Colzie says he’s attempted to bait the quarterbacks into throwing him an interception to relive his days as an All-Atlantic Coast Conference cornerback for the Florida State Seminoles.

On Thursday, Colzie jumped a pass and picked off a FAMU reserve quarterback. The FAMU coach said he would’ve “taken it to the house” if he wanted to.

“I’ve been baiting them for the last few days, trying to make them think I won’t break one,” Colzie said. “I used my hands, caught it well, and I probably would’ve taken it to the house. I might still have it, but maybe only for about two plays.”

Last year's transfers using prior knowledge to attack FAMU spring football practices

Last season, FAMU attracted one of the top transfer classes in the nation.

The newcomers added depth and impacted the Rattlers’ Southwestern Athletic Conference and Black College Football National Championship title run.

Now, they’re participating in their second spring football season with FAMU.

Wide receiver Jamari Gassett transferred in from Buffalo last season. After learning behind former FAMU All-SWAC receivers Marcus Riley and Jah’Marae Sheread, Gassett is penciled in to ascend as the top target for the Rattlers this season. The senior also wants to do some kick and punt returns this season.

Gassett, from Tampa, had 24 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns for the Rattlers last season. His most memorable score was a 12-yard game-winning touchdown catch from former FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa to beat Southern 26-19 on Week 6.

“To be honest, last year humbled me because I’ve always started,” Gassett said of his first year at FAMU. “I just had to plug in, always be ready, and stay hot. Just knowing how the standard is around here lets me be calmer and more confident.

“I’m having fun out here. Coming into this season, I know it’s all on me. I’m ready.”

Defensive back Deco Wilson transferred to FAMU from Jacksonville State last season.

Lost in the shuffle of a star-studded secondary, the Talladega, Alabama native Wilson bloomed late for the Rattlers.

Wilson caught all of his three interceptions in the season’s final four games, including one apiece in the SWAC Championship and Celebration Bowl. To add to his three picks, Wilson secured 39 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games last season.

With All-SWAC performers like Javan Morgan and Eric Smith chasing professional football dreams, Wilson’s role in the FAMU secondary will grow in 2024.

“Last spring, I was just touching the surface and trying to learn the system,” said Wilson, a graduate student. “As the season went on, I just tried to keep my head on and take advantage of every opportunity.

“This year is different, and I’m trying to be more of a leader and help those young guys.”

FAMU football to get second assessment in looming in-practice scrimmage

Florida A&M wide receiver Jamari Gassett runs after a catch during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Gassett will get his first game simulation with the 2024 Rattlers team on Friday.

He missed last Friday’s scrimmage to pay his final respects to his grandfather. However, Gassett did watch the scrimmage game during his film studies.

Returning to the field, Gassett is excited to see how he adds to FAMU’s offensive attack.

“We’re heading in the right direction and getting better every practice,” Gassett said. “We should have a good scrimmage, and everyone should move around fast and get in the groove.

“Playing fast, having fun.”

Wilson is looking for constant progress as spring football continues.

He says the 15 practices will be a good measuring stick for the team’s performance when the regular season kicks off in August.

“We’re trying to put all the pieces together,” Wilson said. “As spring goes on and the spring game gets here, we’ll get a glimpse of how we’re looking in the fall.”

Florida A&M Rattlers Spring Football Practice Schedule

Florida A&M running back Levontai Summersett (with ball) goes through drills during the first spring football practice at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Practice 9: Friday, March 29

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 2

Practice 11: Thursday, April 4

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

