FAMU outpaces SWAC rivals Southern to narrowly escape Baton Rouge victorious | Takeaways

Someone's winning streak had to come to an end Saturday.

The Florida A&M Rattlers ensured it wasn’t them, beating the Southern Jaguars 26-19 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference division crossover Week 6 game at Baton Rouge's A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Saturday was the SWAC East’s Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 SWAC) fourth consecutive victory. The SWAC West's Jaguars (2-3, 2-1 SWAC) were on a two-game winning streak entering Saturday.

FAMU outgained Southern 392-315 and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Jeremy Moussa to wide receiver Jamari Gassett with 2:44 remaining.

FAMU, ranked No. 16 in the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll, is now 39-26-1 all-time against Southern. The Rattlers have beaten the Jaguars four straight times, dating back to 2019.

The Rattlers are on a Week 7 bye.

FAMU returns to action in Week 8 at SWAC West team Texas Southern. TSU was on a Week 6 bye and will play at Bethune-Cookman for Week 7.

FAMU offense picks up the pace for a respectable performance

The Rattlers entered Saturday with the tall task of besting Southern's ninth-best FCS defense.

After some sluggish stretches the last few weeks, FAMU’s offense had a better output Saturday.

Though the Rattlers didn’t come out hot, scoring no points in their first three drives, the stall ended in the second quarter.

FAMU scored its first touchdown on a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back Jaquez Yant. Moussa led the offense down the field, completing seven of seven passes for 75 yards. The Rattlers heavily utilized their no-huddle offense on the drive.

Moussa completed 31 of 53 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns to Gassett, and tight end Koby Gross. Moussa’s top target was receiver Marcus Riley, who finished with seven catches for 97 yards.

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense tested early, contains Southern

Southern assessed FAMU’s Dark Cloud Defense’s resiliency at the game’s start.

Southern’s rushing attack was the culprit as running back Gary Quarles Jr. had two 30-plus yard rushes that led the Jaguars to take an early 7-0. The Jaguars rushed for 98 yards in the first half but finished with 126 on the ground.

Southern had just two drives out of 12 that accrued over 25 yards.

FAMU sacked Southern quarterback Harold Blood twice as defensive linemen Anthony Dunn Jr. and Gentle Hunt secured one apiece.

Linebacker Isaiah Major led the Rattlers with 11 tackles.

FAMU makes opportunistic plays that were valuable to securing win

The Rattlers made the most of their opportunities.

After the Dark Cloud Defense allowed a 72-yard passing touchdown from Blood to receiver Chandler Whitfield, FAMU defensive back Lovie Jenkins blocked the Jaguars’ PAT. Defensive back Kendall Bohler recovered the block and went the distance to return it for the Rattlers to get two points.

Special teams set up the Rattlers’ lead-taking score before halftime. FAMU punted, but it got muffed by the Southern returner before receiver Jalon Howard jumped on the ball.

The recovery set the Rattlers up on the Jaguars’ 43-yard line, which led to a ten-play, 43-yard drive that ended with a three-yard pass from Moussa to Gross to take a 16-12 lead at the break.

FAMU Rattlers vs. Southern Jaguars scoring by quarter

FAMU: 0, 16, 0, 10

Southern: 6, 6, 0, 7

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

