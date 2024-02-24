FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa recognized as one of the top HBCU football players

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) celebreates after an NCAA Celebration Bowl football game against Howard, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Atlanta. Florida A&M won 30-26. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Jeremy Moussa has to make some more room in his trophy.

On Friday night, the Florida A&M quarterback earned a share of the Deacon Jones Trophy, given to the best player in Black College Football. Moussa co-accepted the trophy alongside North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard.

Moussa is the first FAMU player to get the Deacon Jones Trophy, which began in 2016.

A successful 2023 season it was.

Moussa got the Deacon Jones Trophy nod after quarterbacking the Rattlers to a 12-1 record, their best since 1978, culminating in the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl championships.

The Chino Hills, California native Moussa completed 58 percent of his passes for 2,893 yards, scored 24 total touchdowns, and threw 10 interceptions in his final season with FAMU. He was named the 2023 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year for his efforts.

Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa speaks during an ESPN segment at Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Football Media at the Sheraton Hotel Ballroom in Birmingham, Alabama, Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Moussa is one of seven Rattlers currently in New Orleans to play in the Legacy Bowl, an all-star game for draft-eligible HBCU football players.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl starts at 4 p.m. Eastern Time from Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium.

HBCU football fans can also watch the game on the NFL Network.

How to Watch: HBCU Legacy Bowl

Teams: Robinson (SWAC and SIAC) vs. Gaither (MEAC and CIAA)

When: Saturday, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Yulman Stadium; New Orleans, Louisiana

Streaming: NFL Network

