A look ahead: Key dates leading up to defending HBCU football champions FAMU's 2024 season

College football is a continuous schedule to prelude the first regular season game.

Florida A&M has been on the move since the confetti fell in last December’s Celebration Bowl, where the Rattlers represented and won de facto Black College National Championship on behalf of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Now, the Rattlers have a new head football coach in James Colzie III, who’s currently navigating his first offseason at the helm.

Here are some critical dates across college football and for Colzie’s FAMU Rattlers football program.

February 28: James Colzie III makes first 220 Quarterback Club appearance as FAMU football head coach

The Old West Florida Enrichment Center is expected to be packed with Orange and Green as Colzie is the keynote speaker of Feb. 28's 220 Quarterback Club luncheon.

It’ll be the first 220 Quarterback Club luncheon since former Rattlers head coach Willie Simmons was given an honorary lifetime membership to the Tallahassee Quarterback Club on Dec. 20, joining revered football coaches Jake Gaither of FAMU and Bobby Bowden of Florida State as the only three to get the honor.

The 220 Quarterback Club, led by its President Eddie Jackson, has been pivotal in investing money into FAMU’s Athletics program.

Colzie plans to bring new FAMU football players to his first 220 Quarterback Club luncheon as head coach to introduce them to Rattler Nation.

FAMU fans and supporters can watch the 220 Quarterback Club on YouTube.

March 5: FAMU begins spring football practice

Florida A&M football goes through drills during the first day of spring practice at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Spring football is creeping up.

FAMU will start its spring football practices on March 5.

The NCAA allows 15 spring practices for college football teams for coaches to assess their teams.

April 13: FAMU hosts its annual spring football game

Rattler Nation will get their first look at FAMU football under the Colzie regime.

FAMU will host its annual Orange versus Green Spring Football Game on April 13.

The Rattlers usually group assistant coaches for the Orange and Green teams and hold a draft to select players to represent one of FAMU’s colors.

The split-up teams will then meet in a simulated game.

Last season, the Green Team defeated the Orange Team 21-15 in overtime.

April 15: The spring transfer portal opens for limited time

Florida State Seminoles defensive back Demorie Tate (31) attempts to intercept the pass. The Florida State Seminoles hosted their annual Garnet and Gold spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

FAMU has adopted a ‘reload and repeat’ mindset heading into the 2024 football season.

So, the Rattlers getting more talent is critical for them to claim the SWAC and Black College Football again.

The NCAA Transfer Portal reopens for players to enter on April 15, two days after FAMU’s spring practice season ends.

The portal closes on April 30. Graduate transfers can enter the portal at any time.

FAMU has already tackled the portal, gaining 11 transfers in Colzie’s inaugural recruiting class. Nine of those transfers have Football Bowl Subdivision experience.

Colzie said during last week’s National Signing Day that he hopes to add more offensive linemen and linebackers to the Rattlers’ roster. Additionally, the first-year FAMU head coach will have more insight into his team to solidify portal needs following the spring practice season’s conclusion.

July 16: SWAC Media Day

Florida A&M interim football coach James Colzie III is interviewed by Vaughn Wilson as the Rattlers are celebrated for winning the HBCU Celebration Bowl at the Al Lawson Center, Friday, January 12, 2024.

SWAC Media Day is a ‘meet and greet’ for the conference’s head football coaches and standout players.

This season, the SWAC has five new head coaches: FAMU, Alcorn State, Grambling State, Southern, and Texas Southern.

SWAC Media Day is usually held in Birmingham.

Additionally, ESPN typically streams SWAC Media Day on its network.

To be announced: College football's fall training camp start

Training camp is the official beginning of college football teams gearing up for the regular season.

Teams are usually able to start meeting 30 days in advance of their first game of the season. With FAMU having a Week Zero game, its start date could be towards the end of July.

Aug. 24: FAMU football officially kicks off in Atlanta

The Rattlers’ 2024 football season’s 12-game slate will start where 2023 ended ― Atlanta.

FAMU plays in Week Zero’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge against Norfolk State at Center Parc Stadium (formerly the Atlanta Braves’ Turner Field) on Aug. 24.

It will be the Rattlers' first Week Zero game since 2022, where FAMU traveled to face the North Carolina Tar Heels.

FAMU and Norfolk State’s clash of Division I HBCU conferences is one of five games played on Week Zero.

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Football Schedule

Dec 16, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Florida A&M Rattlers players celebrate after a victory against the Howard Bison in the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Aug. 24 vs. Norfolk State in MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Atlanta*

Aug. 31 vs. South Carolina State

Sept. 7 at Miami

Sept. 21 at Troy

Sept. 28 vs. Alabama A&M

Oct. 5 at Alabama State

Oct. 19 at Jackson State

Oct. 26 vs. Southern

Nov. 2 vs. Texas Southern (HOMECOMING)

Nov. 9 at Prairie View A&M

Nov. 16 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 23 vs. Bethune-Cookman, Orlando*

BOLD = SWAC

* = Neutral Site

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: A calendar for the Rattlers leading up to 2024 season