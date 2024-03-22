FAMU players perform in Pro Day with hopes of realizing NFL, professional football dreams

Florida A&M players are taking the necessary preliminary steps to play professional football.

On Thursday, the Rattlers held their annual Pro Day for draft-eligible football players to showcase their skills before NFL scouts.

Twelve NFL teams and one CFL team spent Thursday afternoon at Bragg Memorial Stadium to assess 18 FAMU football players ahead of next month’s draft.

“It just shows we’re going in the right direction,” said FAMU head football coach James Colzie III, who had a brief NFL playing career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “It shows our guys that you can make it at Florida A&M. We want to give them every opportunity to get to the next level.

“We have a great product and system here. Hopefully, we can continue this for the next few years.”

A few of FAMU’s top testers were defensive back Eric Smith, who ran a blazing 4.38 40-yard dash; defensive back Javan Morgan and wide receiver Nick Dixon, who both measured at a 36-inch vertical; and linebacker Isaiah Major, who bench pressed 20 reps.

Pro Days have been a proving ground for FAMU football players landing professional football opportunities.

The program currently has three active NFL players: Markquese Bell (Dallas Cowboys), Isaiah Land (Indianapolis Colts), and Xavier Smith (Los Angeles Rams).

Quarterback Jeremy Moussa had a well-traveled college football career, including stops at Hawaii, San Bernardino Valley College, and Vanderbilt, before arriving at FAMU in 2022.

Moussa was recruited to FAMU by former head coach Willie Simmons and offensive coordinator KJ Black. From there, the Chino Hills, California native was the Rattlers starting quarterback from 2022 to 2023.

Moussa ended his college career winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a share of the Deacon Jones Trophy.

“FAMU was the place that gave me an opportunity, and I can’t be thankful enough for Coach Simmons and Coach Black for taking a shot on a guy that hadn’t played much,” Moussa said after completing workouts and throwing drills at Pro Day.

“I got some traction out there and expect to have an opportunity to show what I can do come late April, early May. I’m just soaking it in and enjoying the process.”

FAMU linebacker Major has a journey similar to Moussa’s.

The Oklahoma City native stopped at Division II Central Oklahoma and Independence Community College before joining the Rattlers in 2022.

Major ascended as the anchor of FAMU’s ‘Dark Cloud Defense,’ which ranked second in Football Championship Subdivision total defense in 2023. Major was named the SWAC’s 2023 Defensive Player of the Year.

Though a linebacker, Major’s versatility and elusiveness allowed him to complete some of his Pro Day workouts with the defensive backs.

“It went well, and I hit a lot of numbers that I wanted to,” Major said of his Pro Day performance. “It’s just a testament to our work and shows that HBCUs also play good football.

“It’s surreal. I’m proud of myself.”

Local talent runs through FAMU football.

During Pro Day, the Rattlers had four local players test before professional football scouts: Wide receiver Marcus Riley (Rickards), tight end Kamari Young (Godby), Dixon (Godby), and Morgan (Florida High).

Riley starred at quarterback for the Rickards Raiders under coach Quintin Lewis. Riley originally played receiver collegiately at Louisville. He then transferred to Bethune-Cookman for three seasons before finishing his eligibility at FAMU.

Last season, Riley sparked the Rattlers’ 2023 by returning the season-opening kickoff for 96 yards against Jackson State, a prelude to him having an All-SWAC Second-Team season.

Riley’s pursuit to play professional football is heavily motivated by representing Tallahassee and his family. He said former FAMU recruiting director and fellow Tallahassee native Devin Rispress has helped him throughout his pre-draft process.

“All we do is for the hometown,” Riley said. “It’s been a good experience to do something new that no one in my family has done. They’re all looking up to me. So, I’m staying true to the people who believe in me.

"I don’t want to let them down at all.”

Morgan stood out at Florida High for coach Jarrod Hickman before becoming an All-SWAC performer for the Rattlers.

Arriving at FAMU in 2019, Morgan has the rare distinction of being present for all of the Rattlers’ 19 straight wins and never losing at Bragg Stadium. FAMU holds the second-longest home winning streak in the FCS behind South Dakota State’s 21.

A lengthy legacy of winning pushes Morgan to reach high to achieve his goals.

“My last time doing something on FAMU’s field was special,” Morgan said. “It fuels me a lot because whenever I come out, I want to do good because I don’t want to disappoint any of my friends or family.”

Buffalo Bills

Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

