FAMU football star defensive lineman Gentle Hunt announces NCAA Transfer Portal entry

One of Florida A&M’s Dark Cloud Defense leaders will likely play his final college football season elsewhere.

Gentle Hunt, a defensive lineman for the Rattlers, announced via social media on Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, which reopens from April 15-30. However, Hunt can enter the portal anytime since he is a graduate student.

This is Hunt’s second portal entry since ending last season, when he garnered Football Bowl Subdivision offers such as Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, and Western Kentucky earlier this year. He decided to return to FAMU.

“After careful consideration and examination of my future, I have decided to re-enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer,” Hunt said on X/Twitter.

“Thank you, FAMU family. Forever a Rattler. #OurTime.”

Hunt has already gotten an offer from FBS program Sam Houston State. He will visit the university, based in Huntsville, Texas on Friday.

Florida A&M University defensive lineman Gentle Hunt (92) celebrates a fumble recovery with safety Lovie Jenkins against Alabama State at New ASU Stadium, Nov. 12, 2022

Hunt was a terror on the interior defensive line during the 2023 that saw the Rattlers win the program’s first Southwestern Athletic Conference and Celebration Bowl championships.

As a redshirt senior, he tallied 32 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, all career highs. Hunt, a 2023 All-SWAC Second Team selection, helped FAMU’s defense to finish second in the Football Championship Subdivision rankings. Since arriving at FAMU in 2021, Hunt totals 89 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks during his tenure.

During his time at FAMU, Hunt is known for scoring on a 46-yard fumble recovery against Bethune-Cookman in the 2021 Florida Classic. The touchdown capped off a 30-0 third-quarter run in a 46-21 win that ended the Rattlers’ nine-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Hunt’s portal announcement comes a day after FAMU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas announced that he’s entering. FAMU also lost All-SWAC linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr. to the portal last January.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Rattlers star DL Gentle Hunt to enter transfer portal