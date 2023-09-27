'We take everything personally': FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense ascending as one of nation's best

“1+2 = Go Hunt” is more than a huddle break for the Florida A&M Rattlers’ Dark Cloud Defense.

It’s a lifestyle, a personality, and a drive to beleaguer opposing offenses.

Because of that, FAMU has one of the top units in the nation, ranking 15th in the Football Championship Subdivision total defense.

But that’s become the norm as the Rattlers have finished top-ten in FCS defensive rankings the last two seasons.

“I think this group will be right there with them and maybe even have a chance to exceed it,” FAMU head coach Willie Simmons said.

“We have a plethora of guys up front that we can roll that are all playing at an extremely high level. And if you can find a better combination of linebackers, I'd love to see it. Secondary-wise, we’re playing solid in the backend, but I’d like to see them be more opportunistic.

“I think this defense has a chance to be one of the best in the country.”

Additionally, the Rattlers lead the FCS with 39 tackles for loss and first in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with 14 sacks through four games.

But that’s just the beginning as the Rattlers (3-1, 2-0 SWAC), ranked No. 18 in the FCS Coaches Poll, aim to creep towards the top ten in FCS defense in its next game at SWAC East divisional opponent Mississippi Valley (0-3) at 6 p.m. Saturday.

“We still got a lot of work to do and trying to keep improving each and everyday,” FAMU head coach of the defense Ryan Smith said.

"We’re not chasing people. We’re trying to be the best we can be. That’s where we're trying to head to.”

FAMU Dark Cloud Defense's dominating performance derived from top-of-the-line expectations

Rattlers starting middle linebacker Isaiah Major has been a constant since transferring from Independence Community College last season.

The graduate student and 2022 All-SWAC Second Team selection leads FAMU with 33 tackles and has added four tackles for loss, two sacks, and an interception through the first four games.

The Oklahoma City native is unequivocally the voice of the Dark Cloud Defense that has allowed only ten points per across two FCS SWAC games.

“We just want to be on the same page,” Major said.

“We take everything personally. So, we'll be highly upset if it’s a field goal or a first down. It’s a mindset that we take into practice daily.”

Senior nose guard Gentle Hunt joined FAMU out of Gainesville High School during the 2020 COVID-cancelled football season. He’s been vital to the Rattlers’ defense since arriving on campus, collecting 57 tackles, 13 for loss, and six sacks through his first two years.

Hunt, a 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team selection, is on track to finish with a career-high of tackles (18 in 2023, 30 in 2022) and tackles for loss (six in 2023, eight in 2021).

“We set a high standard on this side of the ball,” Hunt said.

“If we keep doing what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be the best in the nation and up there with the best guys in the world."

Major and Hunt had big plays in FAMU’s 23-10 SWAC East victory against Alabama State.

Major intercepted ASU quarterback Damon Stewart, hurdling and breaking tackles to return it for a 40-yard touchdown. It was Major’s first interception of his college football career.

“The atmosphere and the crowd went crazy — nothing like I’ve never seen before,” Major reflected.

“My dogs were turnt up for me. That goes into this defense. You can see my teammates' joy as we got into the endzone.

"It’s amazing to play with these guys. I’m grateful it took place, and I'm here today to make more plays.”

Hunt, who entered last week as doubtful with an ankle injury, played Saturday and made an immediate impact. He laid a tone-setting, fumble-forcing hit on ASU running back Ja’Won Howell on the game's first drive, where the Hornets were ultimately forced to punt.

The uncertainty behind Hunt’s playing status forced him to prepare mentally instead of being on the practice field.

“I couldn't be out here with my guys, so I have to excel in the film and training rooms," Hunt said. “Those are the little things that I have to do to take my game to take my game to the next level.

“I still prepared like I was going to play and played at the highest level I could."

FAMU Dark Cloud Defense's cohesion starts with building an imperishable connection

The Rattlers performing well on Saturday’s starts with building off-the-field camaraderie.

The Dark Cloud Defense builds strong connections, ultimately leading to cohesive and suffocating performances against opposing offenses.

“Just little stuff like giving somebody a ride,” Major said. “Off the field translates to our on-field chemistry and makes me want to play for the guy next to me.”

Hunt says the team has a weekly gathering to watch NFL Thursday Night Football.

Quality time is just as valuable as going through drills, studying the playbook, and film sessions.

“Everything matters,” Hunt said. “Bonding on and off the field plays a huge role because you have to trust the guy to give 100 percent since you’ve been practicing and hanging with him.

“You know you have his back every time the ball gets snapped.”

FAMU's Dark Cloud Defense has no drop off after retooling unit to fill void of lost stars

The Dark Cloud Defense has lost legendary talent over the last two years.

Former All-American safety Markquese Bell and 2021 Buck Buchanan Award Winner defensive end Isaiah Land are both enjoying NFL careers. Bell is in his second year with the Dallas Cowboys, while Land is a rookie for the Indianapolis Colts.

Bell and Land’s irreplaceable departures have led to a need to build depth on FAMU’s defense.

“I don’t know if you have that ‘Alpha Male’ here ― Isaiah Major’s probably the closest one to it,” Simmons said.

“But, we don’t have that surefire guy that NFL scouts look at every day, Senior Bowl candidate. We have a lot of really, really, really good players on that side of the ball that allow us to play at a level that’s one of the best in the country.

“As a head coach, I’m blessed to be able to call plays behind a defense that plays like that because it allows us to be more conservative when we need to be since I know it’s going to be a tall task for those guys to drive the ball against our defense consistently."

Smith says his job as head coach of the defense is easy due to the abundance of options and combinations FAMU can utilize in defensive sets.

It allows him to rotate players to avoid player fatigue with a knowingness that backups can play just as well as the starters.

“It’s a long season,” Smith said.

“Having those guys you can rotate and keep fresh is always a luxury. The way this group comes to work every day, you wouldn’t know that we have any star power.

“That’s what makes this group special.”

No. 18 Florida A&M (3-1, 2-0 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley (0-3) SWAC Game Information

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi

How to watch: Rattlers+, FAMU Athletics App

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

