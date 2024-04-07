FAMU football coach James Colzie III has plan to recoup losses to NCAA Transfer Portal

James Colzie III’s new job as Florida A&M’s head football coach has tasked him with navigating some of the new realities of college sports.

Since ending last season with the program’s first Celebration Bowl trophy, followed by a coaching change, the Rattlers have lost many key players to the NCAA Transfer Portal.

All-Southwestern Athletic Conference performers defensive lineman Gentle Hunt, linebacker Johnny Chaney Jr., and defensive back Lovie Jenkins are in the portal.

Other portal entries include players who were projected to be integral to FAMU’s continued success this season. Wide receiver Kareem Burke, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, defensive linemen Cherif Seye, Allen Smith Jr., and Deco Wilson intend to transfer.

“The biggest thing from our guys has been their communication,” Colzie said. “That’s just the nature of football. Bronny James is in the transfer portal. How unhappy could he be? Obviously, we wish those guys well.”

Colzie knows the magnitude of his team losing that talent to the ever-growing transfer portal.

The first-year FAMU head coach says there’s a chance some players may withdraw from the portal, but he still has to set a plan to recoup talent and depth.

“It’s part of the recruiting process now,” Colzie said. “In our conversations, there’s still that opportunity for some of those guys to return. But believe me, we got a plan if we need to replace any of them.”

The transfer portal reopens for undergraduate students from April 15 to April 30. Graduate students can enter the portal whenever they want.

As FAMU awaits the portal’s 15-day window, the Rattlers prepare for spring football camp’s final week.

The Rattlers have three practices remaining, including the annual Orange and Green Spring Game on April 13 on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The game kicks off at 4 p.m., and tickets are $15.

