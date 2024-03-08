FAMU football hybrid defensive player Allen Smith Jr. embracing compound role during spring

Being a multidimensional football player can work wonders for on-field success.

Just ask Florida A&M linebacker and defensive end Allen Smith Jr.

Smith may be a familiar name from when he scored a lengthy touchdown on a fumble recovery, which got negated during the Rattlers’ Celebration Bowl victory over Howard last December.

Smith is back after helping FAMU’s ‘Dark Cloud Defense’ finish second in NCAA Football Championship Subdivision total defense.

Last season, Smith, who transferred to FAMU from Louisville, tallied 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries (one which stood as a touchdown return), and a forced fumble. Smith almost exclusively played defensive line.

Now, the Loganville, Georgia native is taking the preliminary steps to boost his numbers as he enters his second year as a defensive lineman while also being reintroduced to his old roots as a linebacker during FAMU’s spring football practices.

“Our linebacker position was stacked last year, so I showed them I could pass rush and play the edge position. The third week of fall camp, they moved me to the defensive line, and I took it and ran with it,” Smith detailed his migration to the defensive line after FAMU’s third spring practice on Friday.

“Now, I’m just focusing on doing a little of both. It’s just going from a two-point stance to a three-point stance. It’s the same thing at the end of the day.”

Florida A&M defensive lineman Allen Smith Jr. lines up for a play during the Rattlers' first day of spring football practice in pads on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Friday, March 8, 2024.

Smith has the measurables of a speedy defensive lineman and the imposing size of a hard-hitting linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds.

FAMU head coach James Colzie III feels Smith’s versatility and size can springboard the graduate student to the next level of football following college.

Smith was a guy that Colzie convinced out of the Transfer Portal to return to the Rattlers for his final college football season.

“He’s that typical hybrid they’re looking for at the next level,” Colzie detailed Smith’s play style. “We will use him slightly differently than last year, where he was predominantly a defensive end. He can play defensive end, linebacker, and on all our special teams.

"He’s a very valuable guy and will do some really, really good things for us this upcoming season.”

Versatile FAMU football player Allen Smith is key to Rattlers' success

Florida A&M defensive linemen Allen Smith Jr. (left) and Makody Robertson celebrates a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

FAMU defensive coordinator Milton Patterson has worked closely with Smith.

Last season, while he was the Rattlers’ defensive line coach, Smith got gift-wrapped to Patterson’s unit.

Now, with a year of familiarity, Patterson plans to add more responsibilities to Smith’s plate by letting him play snaps at the linebacker and defensive end.

“The biggest opportunity is in the mind and being able to accept the opportunity to play both positions,” Patterson gave props to Smith. “He knows formations are coming at linebacker and has dominated on the end against tackles.

“He continues to learn in the spring. Seeing him consistently get better has been exciting.”

Smith says that he and defensive line running mates Anthony Dunn Jr. and Gentle Hunt vehemently compete with FAMU’s star offensive linemen Jalen Goss and Ashton Grable.

FAMU offensive coordinator Joseph Henry, who also coaches the offensive linemen, has observed the trench warfare.

“Allen brings his hard hat daily," Henry said. “He plays with great effort, energy and is an incredibly physical young man. He relishes the opportunity to make contact.

"You know you’re going to get his best. Going against a fast and physical player every day makes you feel comfortable that Allen will be one of the best we’ve seen when we get to Saturdays in the fall.”

FAMU had its first spring football practice in shoulder pads on Friday, the team’s last practice until March 19.

Of course, Smith deemed the defense the victors of the first day of contact.

“We all challenge each other every practice,” Smith said of his teammates. “We’re just making each other better to have the best team again and run it back.”

Florida A&M Rattlers 2024 Spring Football Practice Schedule

Practice 4: Tuesday, March 19

Practice 5: Thursday, March 21

Practice 6: Friday, March 22

Practice 7: Tuesday, March 26

Practice 8: Thursday, March 28

Practice 9: Friday, March 29

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 2

Practice 11: Thursday, April 4

Practice 12: Friday, April 5

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 9

Practice 14: Thursday, April 11

Orange and Green Spring Game at Bragg Memorial Stadium: Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m.

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@tallahassee.com or on the app formerly known as Twitter @3peatgee.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: How Allen Smith Jr. helps defense in more ways than one