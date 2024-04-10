ENMU's Marr earns women's all-around honors at WTC

Apr. 9—SNYDER, Texas — Eastern New Mexico University's women finished sixth while the men were 10th in the Western Texas College rodeo.

Junior Shacie Marr earned all-around honors on the women's side, taking fifth after a 7.1-second run in Saturday's short go while partnering with junior Justin McCormick in team roping to claim fifth place in the short go. She just missed making it to the finals in barrel racing, her time of 14.15 coming up .04 seconds short of qualifying.

For the men, junior Blasé Steffen partnered with Ranger's Tyan Johnson to finish fifth in the long round at 6.3 seconds while junior Greeley Eastep split first with six other competitors and clinched fifth overall after a 3.9-second run on Saturday.

ENMU has two regular-season competitions remaining, beginning with the Howard College rodeo this weekend at Big Spring, Texas.

Track — ENMU's track teams added three NCAA Division II provisional qualifiers and established several personal bests in West Texas A&M's Jo Meaker Classic on Thursday and Friday.

For the women, freshman Jodian Stewart posted a qualifying mark in long jump at 19-5 1/4 , good for fifth place in the meet, while freshman Grizell Scarlett improved her provisional time in the 100 at 11.35, good for second place and No. 4 among D-II sprinters.

Freshman Minerva Cerda Hernandez cleared a personal-best 10 feet, 10 inches for second place in pole vault, while senior Tamia Smith was second and freshman Kennedy Ulmer fourth in shot put with respective distances of 44-9 and 42-9. Ulmer was first in discus at 142-10.

Freshman Aeriana Langley came in sixth in high jump at 5-1 while freshman Helena Klutsey-Carboo took seventh in the 400 with a personal-best time of 56.64 seconds.

For the men, junior Timothy Frederick ran the 400 for the first time this spring and posted what ranks as the No. 8 time this season in Division II at 47.09, good for second place in the meet. Junior Rosean Young was eighth in the 100 at 10.41, good enough for a provisional mark.

Other top-eight performances for the Hounds were posted by sophomore Luis Holguin, who set a personal-best for a third consecutive meet in pole vault at 14-5 1/4 to finish second; junior Hemon Joseph, second in javelin at 183-3; senior Tre Buchanan, eighth in the 400 in 48.19, and freshman Bryce Owens, eighth in the 800 in 2:02.30.

ENMU track squads travel to the University of Oklahoma's John Jacobs Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Norman.