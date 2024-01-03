Eklund's emotions on display as Sharks' losing streak hits nine originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

This is a different kind of nadir for the San Jose Sharks.

When they started the season 0-10-1, rock-bottom was back-to-back contests giving up 10 goals apiece, a 10-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 2 and a 10-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins two days later.

They responded with a surprising 9-7-2 run.

Now, they’re on yet another epic losing streak, dropping their ninth straight to the Detroit Red Wings.

But this is a different despair, the frustration from doing (almost) everything right, but still everything goes wrong.

Fabian Zetterlund, Justin Bailey, and Alexander Barabanov scored — Barabanov’s goal, his second of the season, gave the Sharks a brief 3-2 lead in the third period. For once, San Jose dominated at even strength, with a 17-7 Slot Shots and 19-5 High-Danger Chances advantage, per SPORTLOGiQ.

But their unforced errors and some Red Wings bounces turned a one-goal lead into a 5-3 defeat.

“They get a lot of bounces that we don’t get right now,” a dejected William Eklund said.

