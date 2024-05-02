Dornoch jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and one horse is trying to match the accomplishment of his brother last year.

Dornoch, one of the horses in this year's race, is the direct brother of Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. He's the offspring of sire Good Magic, who was second in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and dam Puca, whose own sire, Big Brown, won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2008.

Dornoch comes from a line of winners and high-finishers in the Kentucky Derby and will be looking to add one more victory out of post 1 in this year's race.

Here's everything you need to know about Dornoch before Saturday's race.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Dornoch looks around the stable area while being bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 25, 2024

Dornoch: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: Puca

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Dornoch Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 7/29/23 Saratoga Maiden Special Weight 2 87 8/26/23 Monmouth Park 2023 Sapling (LS) 2 84 10/14/23 Keeneland Maiden Special Weight 1 97 12/2/23 Aqueduct 2023 Remsen (G2) 1 98 3/2/24 Gulfstream Park 2024 Fountain of Youth (G2) 1 94 4/6/24 Keeneland 2024 Blue Grass Stakes (G1) 4 95

Career Earnings: $472,375

Dornoch: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kaitlin Free, listed as a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, is the sole exception. She tabbed Dornoch as the No. 7 horse in her top 10.

Dornoch odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 1

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Number (Post) Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 10 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 11 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 12 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 13 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 14 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 15 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 16 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 17 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 18 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 19 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000) 20 Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

