Dornoch jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
The 2024 Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and one horse is trying to match the accomplishment of his brother last year.

Dornoch, one of the horses in this year's race, is the direct brother of Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. He's the offspring of sire Good Magic, who was second in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and dam Puca, whose own sire, Big Brown, won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2008.

Dornoch comes from a line of winners and high-finishers in the Kentucky Derby and will be looking to add one more victory out of post 1 in this year's race.

Here's everything you need to know about Dornoch before Saturday's race.

Kentucky Derby hopeful Dornoch looks around the stable area while being bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 25, 2024
Dornoch: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Danny Gargan

Jockey: Luis Saez

Owner: West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: Puca

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Dornoch Record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date

Track

Race

Finish

Speed

7/29/23

Saratoga

Maiden Special Weight

2

87

8/26/23

Monmouth Park

2023 Sapling (LS)

2

84

10/14/23

Keeneland

Maiden Special Weight

1

97

12/2/23

Aqueduct

2023 Remsen (G2)

1

98

3/2/24

Gulfstream Park

2024 Fountain of Youth (G2)

1

94

4/6/24

Keeneland

2024 Blue Grass Stakes (G1)

4

95

Career Earnings: $472,375

Dornoch: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts leave Dornoch out of top 10

Kaitlin Free, listed as a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, is the sole exception. She tabbed Dornoch as the No. 7 horse in her top 10.

Dornoch odds: 20-1 (morning line)

Post number: 1

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Number (Post)

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning-line odds (American odds)*

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

20-1 (+2000)

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3-1 (+300)

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

20-1 (+2000)

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

8-1 (+800)

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

30-1 (+3000)

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

20-1 (+2000)

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

20-1 (+2000)

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

10-1 (+1000)

9

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

30-1 (+3000)

10

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

10-1 (+1000)

11

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

20-1 (+2000)

12

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

50-1 (+5000)

13

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

30-1 (+3000)

14

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

30-1 (+3000)

15

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

50-1 (+5000)

16

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

5-2 (+250)

17

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

20-1 (+2000)

18

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

20-1 (+2000)

19

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

50-1 (+5000)

20

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

  • When: Saturday, May 4

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

  • Cable TV: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

