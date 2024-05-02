Dornoch jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
The 2024 Kentucky Derby is this weekend, and one horse is trying to match the accomplishment of his brother last year.
Dornoch, one of the horses in this year's race, is the direct brother of Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner. He's the offspring of sire Good Magic, who was second in the 2018 Kentucky Derby, and dam Puca, whose own sire, Big Brown, won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2008.
Dornoch comes from a line of winners and high-finishers in the Kentucky Derby and will be looking to add one more victory out of post 1 in this year's race.
Here's everything you need to know about Dornoch before Saturday's race.
Dornoch: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Danny Gargan
Jockey: Luis Saez
Owner: West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC, Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables
Sire: Good Magic
Dam: Puca
Bred: Kentucky, United States
Dornoch Record: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
7/29/23
Saratoga
Maiden Special Weight
2
87
8/26/23
Monmouth Park
2023 Sapling (LS)
2
84
10/14/23
Keeneland
Maiden Special Weight
1
97
12/2/23
Aqueduct
2023 Remsen (G2)
1
98
3/2/24
Gulfstream Park
2024 Fountain of Youth (G2)
1
94
4/6/24
Keeneland
2024 Blue Grass Stakes (G1)
4
95
Career Earnings: $472,375
Dornoch: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Five of six experts leave Dornoch out of top 10
Kaitlin Free, listed as a reporter and analyst for Churchill Downs, is the sole exception. She tabbed Dornoch as the No. 7 horse in her top 10.
Dornoch odds: 20-1 (morning line)
Post number: 1
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Number (Post)
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
10
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
11
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
12
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
13
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
14
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
15
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
16
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
17
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
18
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
19
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
20
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
30-1 (+3000)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
HOW TO WATCH: See the full Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock
