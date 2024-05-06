Dialing in on matchups in the Boston Celtics’ East semis series with the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have earned the right to face the Boston Celtics in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series after beating the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first round series this past Sunday (May 5) afternoon. What do we need to know about the Celtics’ next opponent in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the importance of the 3-point shot in the series, and Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland’s defense among many more important wrinkles.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what the had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire