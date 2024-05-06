NBA Playoffs 1st round concludes, Knicks/Pacers preview & Lakers coaching search | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill welcomes Fred Katz from The Athletic to the show.

The NBA Playoffs have officially moved past the first round and into the Conference Semifinals, with the last game taking place on Sunday between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

The Cavaliers won the game, and probably saved a few people from getting fired, on the strength of another outstanding playoff performance by Donovan Mitchell.

The Magic, meanwhile, played like a young team when the game mattered most. But that’s because they are a young team! And they have lots of opportunities to improve their roster in the upcoming offseason. Vince and Fred talk about what they liked, and didn’t like, from the Magic and what they are looking for on the trade and free agent markets for Orlando.

Fred is about as locked in as you can be to the New York Knicks, so he’s the perfect guy to help us preview their Conference Semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers. The guys hit this series from all angles and wonder how the Pacers will try to play defense against Jalen Brunson.

Finally, the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday. There are rumors swirling that LeBron James’ podcast co-host JJ Redick could be a candidate to replace him. Vince and Fred talk through the people they think are candidates and wonder who would be the best fit for this high-pressure job.

