Previewing the Boston Celtics – Cleveland Cavaliers 2024 NBA East semis

Now that we know which team the Boston Celtics will face in their 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series, what do we need to know about their opponent? The Cleveland Cavaliers punched their ticket to face the Celtics in the second round after dispatching the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first round series on Sunday afternoon.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning teams up with Justin Rowan, host of the “Chase Down” podcast, to preview the Celtics vs. Cavs second round matchup. Don’t miss this special preview edition of the “Garden Report” podcast, where they dive deep into the strategies, key players, and dynamics of the upcoming series.

Check it out in the clip embedded below.

