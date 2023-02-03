Davante Adams' tweet about Aaron Rodgers stirs up speculation about Las Vegas Raiders

To our knowledge, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't own a home in Las Vegas. He has his Malibu beach home in the offseason and then his Green Bay residence that the world sees each week during his Tuesday appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

But could a Vegas residence be in his future both to live and to play?

Davante Adams, who just wrapped up his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders after starring for the Packers as wide receiver from 2014-21, certainly is up for it.

And he did a great job of getting the internet talking on Wednesday night during a Twitter Q&A with one answer.

"Which neighborhood is Aaron Rodgers moving to?" the Las Vegas Locally Twitter account asked Adams about Rodgers' residence.

Adams' one word answer was obviously done to get social media talking.

"Mine." Adams replied.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Dec 6, 2020; Green Bay, Wis.

Derek Carr's departure from Raiders opens door for a new quarterback in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is in need of a quarterback after it parted ways with veteran Derek Carr, who played nine seasons with the Raiders. Carr was not with the team for the Raiders' final two games as the team moved on from their former second-round pick.

The Packers traded Adams last offseason after the six-time Pro Bowl receiver made it clear he wanted out of Green Bay and to play with Carr, his close friend and former college teammate at Fresno State.

The partnership between Carr and Adams didn't result in team success, though. Carr had one of his worst years statistically and the team struggled to a 6-11 season under new coach Josh McDaniels.

Davante Adams had one of his best seasons of his career in 2022

The 30-year-old Adams, however, produced one of the better seasons of his career and earned his third consecutive first-team All-Pro selection.

He played in all 17 games, caught 100 catches for 1,516 yards (second highest in his career) at 15.2 yards per catch (a career high). He led the NFL with 14 touchdowns, the second most for a season in his career.

Rodgers, 39, is signed with the Packers, but he remains uncommitted about his football future, which has led to continued chatter about where he will play next season or if he will retire.

Someone also asked Adams what he misses most about Wisconsin.

Adams, who was one of the more popular players during his time in Green Bay, replied "the people." The weather? Not so much, Adams says. After all, he is a West Coast guy.

The people. Keep the weather. https://t.co/TeWvNYUryq — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) February 2, 2023

