Dane Brugler believes Texans had bottom-five NFL draft class

The Houston Texans didn’t need to win the NFL draft weekend to be offseason winners, but any extra praise is a bonus.

Houston improved its roster makeup with nine new additions. Some, like Georgia’s Kamari Lassiter and USC’s Calen Bullock, are viewed as Day 1 contributors. Others, like Auburn’s Marcus Harris and Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, might be more so here for the long run.

“We’re very excited about all the guys we brought in,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Saturday afternoon. “Feel like all these guys are quality players that add to the depth, add to the competition of our team.

A majority of draft pundits agree that Houston finished middle of the pack, often grading out with something in the “B” range. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, however, listed the Texans as the 28th-ranked class heading into 2024.

Brugler, one of the nation’s top draft expected, credited GM Nick Caserio for the selection of Lassiter, who played like a first-round defensive back, but dropped down boards after running a 4.6 40-time at UGA’s pro day.

The Texans didn’t have a draft pick in the top 40, putting them at a disadvantage for these rankings. They did, however, draft two promising players in the second round: Lassiter and Blake Fisher. Although several teams were concerned about his lack of speed, Lassiter’s tape shows a tough, competitive player — and it was clear DeMeco Ryans saw the same thing. — Dane Brugler

As for a player he believes could surprise fans in Year 1, Brugler singled out Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, who already knows what Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud is looking for given their time together in Columbus.

After their rookie quarterback had a record-setting season, what could the Texans do to help him continue to climb? Adding his college tight end is one idea. Stover might not truly have an A-level trait, but he is well-rounded as an athlete, pass catcher and blocker. — Brugler

Draft grades mean little now as live reps will determine who lives up to the hype and which prospects crumble under the pressure. Most of the Texans’ new additions will be limited in their roles in Year 1 given the state of the roster following a productive free-agent period.

Brugler also had questions surrounding two of the other three AFC South teams, listing Tennesee and Jacksonville 26th and 29th overall, respectively. While a fan of the first-round selections, there’s questions among the rest of the roster.

There are still moves to be made this offseason before the Texans return Week 1, but it is shaping up to be a promising year down off NRG Drive for the reigning AFC South champions.

