New Texans TE Cade Stover excited to renuite with QB C.J. Stroud

C.J. Stroud silenced the critics with each jaw-dropping performance on Sundays last fall as the Houston Texans’ quarterback en route to winning the AFC South.

Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, was highly criticized throughout the pre-draft process for the S2 score. Some scouts believed his mental processing wasn’t quick enough to withstand NFL defenses and certain coverages.

Stroud chose not to comment, but rather show doubters why their evaluations were far-fetched by becoming the fifth rookie passer in league history to throw for 4,000-plus yards in their first season. He also led the league in passing yards (274) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (23:5) in the same season, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only passer to accomplish such a feat.

Fans across the NFL were hypnotized by Stroud’s heroics on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Back in Columbus, tight end Cade Stover expected him to shine the second he arrived in Houston.

Won't be surprised if we see new tight end Cade Stover and C.J. Stroud running this exact concept next season. Have to love the hurdle attempt #HTownMade pic.twitter.com/aDxUZqfAr5 — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 28, 2024

The same goes for everyone inside Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“It was no surprise to me or anybody in that Ohio State facility,” Stover said. “We knew that dude was special. When he got the chance, got put with the right people and the right coaching staff, the dude is unbelievable.”

Stover, Houston’s fourth-round pick in last month’s draft, knew Stroud before most. He practiced against him while still on defense during the week before transitioning to the offensive side during his junior season.

At tight end, Stover served as Stroud’s security net en route to a College Football Playoff berth. The two connected for 36 times for 406 yards and five touchdowns.

Stroud earned a second Heisman nomination while Stover earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. Now, the duo that brought consistency to Ohio Stadium in 2022 will look to do the same in 2024 and beyond off NRG Drive.

“It’s just an honor to play with C.J. (Stroud) again,” said Houston Texans rookie TE Cade Stover who played college football at Ohio State with Stroud. “They have something really special going on down there in Houston.” #Texans #BigSargeMedia @cstov8 @CJ7STROUD @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/TgfpFNPcNV — BIG SARGE MEDIA LLC (@BigSargeSportz) April 27, 2024

It’s something Stover can’t wait to see unfold once more.

“It’s just such an honor to play with C.J. again,” Stover said. “They’ve got something really special going down there in Houston, so I’m just really, really excited to be a part of it and – a lot of emotion right now, it’s hard to put into words.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire