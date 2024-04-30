Watch: Texans rookies arrive in locker room for the first time

The Houston Texans rookie class has landed at NRG Stadium.

In a recent video posted by the Texans’ social media team, defensive back Kamari Lassiter, offensive tackle Blake Fisher and safety Calen Bullock recently toured the stadium and saw their lockers for the first time since being drafted.

Lassiter (No. 42), Fisher (No. 59) and Bullock (No. 78) were the Texans’ draft picks on Day 2. Houston added six more players, including former Ohio State tight end Cade Stover on Day 3 to finish building the roster.

The first look ‼️ pic.twitter.com/c2278Rcj7U — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 30, 2024

Houston made headlines this offseason after adding defensive end and Katy native Danielle Hunter to its trenches. The hype surrounding the AFC South champions only grew after the Texans traded for Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.

The Texans cemented their status as the AFC’s next threat by trading a 2025 second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for Pro Bowl receiver Stefon Diggs. After voiding the final three years of his contract, Houston is expecting a hungry Diggs entering 2024.

As for the rookies, Lassiter is the top prospect joining Houston following his run in Athens with Georgia. A two-time national champion, Lassiter shined as the No. 1 cornerback for two seasons under Kirby Smart, totaling 15 pass breakups and 78 tackles.

Last season, Lassiter earned All-SEC honors after totaling a career-high eight pass breakups. Houston plans on letting him compete for starting reps at either the nickel position or opposite third-year pro Derek Stingley Jr.

“Kamari provides toughness,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Saturday following the draft. “You talk about energy and the way he plays the game. He loves football. It shows on the tape. It jumps off the tape. He’s a versatile player. He can play inside, he can play outside.”

Fisher and Bullock should be viewed as long-term starters. The Texans planned on bolstering their offensive line after injuries hindered the left guard position.

Tytus Howard will start the season at right tackle, but given his position flexibility, he could shift inside for the third time if Fisher impresses in training camp. A three-year standout at Notre Dame, Fisher started 27 games at tackle, 26 of which came on the right side.

Bullock, an All-Pac-12 defensive back, is known for his ball-hawking ability in coverage. He totaled nine interceptions in three seasons with the Trojans, including a conference-leading five in 2022.

Fans should expect Bullock to rotate in at free safety with Jimmie Ward before potentially taking over full-time in 2025. Ward, who also could play nickel, is entering the final year of his two-year contract signed last offseason.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire