Dan Campbell: Lions will trade out of the first round if our guy isn't there

The NFL draft is in Detroit, but the fans may not get to see the Lions make a pick until Day Two.

That's the word from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who said today on 97.1 The Ticket that the Lions won't hesitate to move down and out of the first round if the player they're hoping to take with the 29th overall pick isn't there.

"If we're sitting there and our guy's not there, we will move back," Campbell said. "So I'm just preparing the fans. Be ready. You never know what's gonna happen."

Campbell didn't say who "our guy" is, but it does sound like the Lions have a specific player in mind they're hoping will be there at No. 29, but who might not be. Cornerback is the position the Lions are believed to be focused on. Cooper DeJean, Nate Wiggins and Kool-Aid McKinstry are the cornerbacks most likely to be going off the board late in the first round.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has also said he hopes Detroit fans will understand if the Lions trade their first-round pick. The Lions built up enough goodwill with their fan base last year that it's probably safe to say the Detroit fans will cheer no matter what the Lions do.