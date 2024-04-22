County Championship: Rain foils Northamptonshire win bid against Glamorgan

Umpires Graham Lloyd and Sue Redfern called play off after a series of inspections [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Glamorgan 271: Ingram 82; Sanderson 5-92 & 104-3: Root 41 Northants 605-6 dec: Nair 202*, Vasconcelos 182, Zaib 100, Procter 65 Northants (15 pts) drew with Glamorgan (10 pts) Match scorecard

Persistent rain cost Northamptonshire the chance to push for victory on the final day against Glamorgan.

Umpires Graham Lloyd and Sue Redfern called play off at 16:00 BST on Monday after a series of inspections.

Glamorgan were 104-3 in their second innings, 230 runs behind, after Northants dominated most of the game.

The match will be remembered for fine innings by Karun Nair, Ricardo Vasconcelos and Saif Zaib - and the freezing temperatures at Wantage Road.

Both counties have drawn their opening three games of the season in County Championship Division Two.

Northants visit Leicestershire on Friday, while Glamorgan have a bye week before travelling to Yorkshire in the following round.

Glamorgan opening bat Eddie Byrom and seamer Jamie McIlroy could be fit to return to the squad at Headingley after shoulder injuries.