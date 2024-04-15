Colorado football: 10 spring transfer portal targets

The spring transfer portal (April 16-30) opens up on Tuesday and Colorado football should be heavily involved.

More than 2,600 players have entered the transfer portal since August, according to On3, and that number is likely to balloon in the next two weeks. The Buffaloes were busy during the first transfer portal window (which ran through most of December) and Colorado linebackers coach Andre Hart knows his position group in particular is on the lookout for new talent.

"We have been looking (at the transfer portal) and we have some guys kind of figured out that we'd like to go after if that's the case," Hart said after spring practice on April 2.

Colorado's offensive and defensive line as well as Hart's linebackers are the most likely positions to see additions.

With that in mind, here are 10 players in the transfer portal that Deion Sanders and his staff should target:

Darvon Hubbard, Temple

Position: Running back

Notable: The 6-foot, 210-pound back began the 2023 campaign in a rotation but earned the starting job by season's end. Hubbard led Temple in rushing yards (412), averaging 5 yards per carry, and flashed his dual-threat ability with eight catches for 95 receiving yards against UTSA on Oct. 7. True freshman Dylan Edwards led Colorado in rushing yards (321) last season but said he'll be playing more receiver in 2024. With relatively unproven RBs behind Edwards (Micah Welch, Alton McCaskill, Sy'veon Wilkerson), Hubbard could find a role right away.

Colorado director of player personnel Corey Phillips follows Hubbard on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Temple Owls running back Darvon Hubbard (28) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Jordan Thompson (14) and linebacker Deion Jennings (17) during the first half at SHI Stadium on Sep 9, 2023, in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Andrew Chamblee, Arkansas

Position: Offensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-6, 304-pound OL is one of the most coveted linemen in the transfer portal and expected to schedule a visit to Colorado, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Chamblee was a top-200 recruit out of high school and made the All-SEC Freshman Team after starting eight games (playing 405 snaps) as a redshirt freshman last season. Per SEC rules, Chamblee can't transfer to another school within the conference after moving on from Arkansas.

Phillips follows Chamblee on X.

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive linemen Andrew Chamblee (72) lines up prior to the snap during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Oct 7, 2023, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Reuben Unije, Louisville

Position: Offensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-5, 310-pound OL started 11 games (all at right tackle) for Houston last season before transferring to Louisville in January. Unije is set to enter the portal once again, according to On3's Pate Nakos, and could opt to team back up with his former Cougars teammates Chidozie Nwankwo and Tyler Johnson at Colorado.

Phillips follows Unije on X.

Houston Cougars offensive lineman Reuben Unije (74) in action during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at TDECU Stadium on Oct 21, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

Bill Norton, Arizona

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-6, 325-pound DL played in all 13 games for Arizona in 2023 as a starter. A stout interior defender, Norton didn't register a sack but had 32 tackles (2.5 for a loss), five quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and three pass deflections last season.

Phillips follows Norton on X.

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (5) runs the ball against Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Bill Norton (45) during the first half at Arizona Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

Isaiah Raikes, USC

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 320-pound DL was expected for USC's starting nose tackle job after transferring from Texas A&M in January. Raikes rotated as the Aggies' backup nose tackle last season, playing in all 12 games (one start) and finishing with 17 tackles (three for a loss). He's appeared in 42 games (five starts) with 43 tackles (4.5 for a loss) and 1.5 sacks throughout his college career.

Phillips follows Raikes on X.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes (34) celebrates Arkansas Razorbacks missing a go ahead field goal in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on Sep 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Harris, Ole Miss

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-4, 325-pound DL had 13 tackles last season for Ole Miss after transferring in from NC State. Harris, a former four-star recruit, played 137 defensive snaps for the Rebels in 2023 and was heavily involved on special teams.

Phillips follows Harris on X.

Vanderbilt Commodores offensive linemen Julian Hernandez (62) blocks Mississippi Rebels defensive linemen Joshua Harris (0) during the first half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Oct 28, 2023, in Oxford, Mississippi.

Jermayne Lole, Louisville

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-3, 310-pound DL plans to enter the transfer portal after one season at Louisville, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Lole appeared in 12 games (nine starts) for the Cardinals last season, totaling 19 tackles (five for a loss), 1.5 sacks and a pair of pass breakups. The former Arizona State standout garnered NFL draft buzz as an interior pass rusher for a three-year run with the Sun Devils (2018-2020) when he racked up 123 tackles (20 for a loss), 11 sacks and eight pass breakups. Lole missed the 2021 campaign with a triceps injury (also sidelined for most of 2022) but was teammates with Colorado defensive lineman B.J. Green at Arizona State.

Phillips follows Lole on X.

Louisville defensive lineman Jermayne Lole participates in drills on the first day of football practice.

Philip Blidi, Indiana

Position: Defensive line

Notable: The 6-foot-3, 295-pound DL appeared in all 12 games (11 starts) for Indiana last season. Blidi racked up 30 tackles in 2023 after playing in 34 games over three seasons at Texas Tech (2020-22) where he totaled 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He picked up an offer from Colorado on Sunday, April 14.

Phillips follows Blidi on X.

Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Philip Blidi (96) during the second half at Memorial Stadium on Sep 23, 2023, in Bloomington, Indiana.

Kyle Moretti, Central Michigan

Position: Linebacker

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 245-pound LB is a two-time All-MAC selection with 207 tackles (116 solo), 16.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks in his college career. Moretti finished last season with three 10-plus tackle games, including a career-high 14 tackles (seven solo) with one pass breakup in the season opener at Michigan State. A native of Arvada, Colorado, who went to Pomona High School, Moretti could help improve a thin LB room back in his home state.

Hart follows Moretti on X.

Central Michigan's Kyle Moretti (22) and Washington State's Victor Gabalis (10) at the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

S'Maje Burrell, Texas

Position: Linebacker

Notable: The 6-foot, 232-pound LB was suspended indefinitely by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian last week and less than 24 hours later, Burrell announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. He was identified as the other driver in a crash that resulted in Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (a top 2024 NFL Draft prospect) being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Burrell didn't see any game action last season while redshirting but is a former four-star recruit with four years of eligibility remaining. His off-field issues will create question marks in his recruiting.

Colorado assistant director of player personnel Devin Rispress follows Burrell on X.

Texas defensive back Graham Gillespie (38) and linebacker S'Maje Burrell (15) put their "Horns Up" for "The Eyes of Texas" after the Longhorns' game against the BYU Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 28, 2023. Texas won the game 35-6.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado football: 10 spring transfer portal targets for Deion Sanders