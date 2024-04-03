Colorado football's linebacker competition: LaVonta Bentley, Trevor Woods in front running

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) celebrates a play with defensive lineman Shane Cokes (99) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.

Deion Sanders loves competition.

The Colorado football coach wants it present in every position group and at every practice. It's why Sanders hasn't been shy about wanting to add talent to the Buffs' linebackers room via the transfer portal.

Colorado linebackers coach Andre Hart confirmed that search on Tuesday after the Buffs' first spring practice of the month.

"(Coach) 'Prime' wants to push the envelope and create the competition which I love," Hart said. "The more competition you create, they (players) don't sleep well, I sleep good. I like that, that's my philosophy and I'm going to stick to that. If we bring in another guy — we have been looking and we have some guys kind of figured out that we'd like to go after if that's the case — but right now we're focusing on what we have in house and making those guys better."

How have the Colorado linebackers reacted to knowing additional reinforcements are on the way?

Exactly how Hart would like them to.

"They're getting up earlier, they're eating breakfast at 4 a.m. instead of 6 a.m., they're in the film room before I am; I love it," Hart said. "It's like my kid when he's trying to go somewhere for a birthday party or something. His room is clean, everything is nice, the dishes are done. That's what these guys are doing right now. They're trying to show that they're ready to be that guy and lead the defense out there on Saturdays."

Part of the reason why the Buffs' linebacker competition will be a central storyline this offseason is because the position projects to be the defense's weakest link.

Unlike the defensive line and secondary which added multiple projected starters via the portal, Colorado's linebacking corps which was partly responsible for allowing 176.4 rushing yards per game last season (second worst in Pac-12) will look similar in 2024 if transfers don't arrive after spring ball.

Jaylen Wester is the Buffs' only new face at linebacker after transferring in from FAU alongside his brother, LaJohntay.

The 6-foot, 200-pound junior racked up 116 total tackles (12 for a loss), two sacks and an interception for the Owls over the last two seasons. Jaylen was also the No. 1-ranked LB against the run in 2023 (94.2 run-defense grade), according to Pro Football Focus.

"Jaylen doesn't have a bad day," Hart said. "He's like the Energizer bunny out there, he's just twitchy and moving around. I love Jaylen, man, I think he's going to get better and be an asset. He's still competing to get on the field and start.

"I think what (LaVonta) Bentley and Trevor (Woods) have done is put them in the front running."

LaVonta Bentley will be counted on to be a defensive leader after starting the final six games of the 2023 campaign for Colorado and finishing second on the team in tackles (68 total, 40 solo). The former Clemson transfer set career highs in tackles for loss (9.5), sacks (5, tied for team lead) and pass breakups (2) last season.

Transfer portal additions on the defensive line in the form of Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston), Taurean Carter (Arkansas), Quency Wiggins (LSU) and others will help Bentley play more freely in 2024.

"I can just go downhill and fill the gaps," Bentley said of how an improved defensive line will impact him. "I don't have to worry about nobody (offensive linemen) working up to me as much. It feels great, I've got some big guys in front of me that can hold down their gaps."

Trevor Woods is now a full-time linebacker after making the transition from safety seven weeks into the 2023 season.

Now up to 210 pounds, he said, Woods started four games at inside linebacker for the Buffs in 2023 — including a career-high 12-tackle game against UCLA — and finished third on the team with 56 total tackles. The senior is "pretty comfortable" now at his new position but knows there's still much to learn about the transition.

"When you're a safety, I like playing in the box but usually you're the extra guy or they're (offensive line) not really calling you out and you're not getting linemen on you as much," Woods said. "That's the biggest thing but I'm learning to play with leverage and all that kind of stuff just to make it easier on myself."

