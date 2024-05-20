Clemson basketball, Brad Brownell land Illinois State transfer forward Myles Foster

CLEMSON — Clemson basketball landed its fourth player in the transfer portal Monday, receiving a commitment from Illinois State transfer Myles Foster according to his Instagram account.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound redshirt senior averaged 12.4 points on 52.5% shooting and 8.1 rebounds in 32 games (31 starts) last season. He recorded eight double doubles and scored in double figures 22 times with the Redbirds last year. He spent three seasons with Monmouth University before joining Illinois State.

Foster will add frontcourt depth to Clemson's roster after losing PJ Hall, RJ Godfrey and Bas Leyte. The Massachusetts native will add rebounding and toughness to pair with Ian Schieffelin, Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin and Duke transfer Christian Reeves. He has one year of eligibility remaining and fills up the last available scholarship for Clemson basketball, assuming Chase Hunters returns.

Foster joins Lakhin, Reeves and 6-foot-2 guard Jaeden Zackery from Boston College as the members of Clemson's transfer class. Their arrivals come after the Tigers lost Joshua Beadle, Jack Clark, Alex Hemenway and Godfrey to the portal.

The 15-year Tigers coach is still waiting for Hunter to decide whether he will return to Clemson or pursue pro basketball. In his closing press conference, Brownell said he was optimistic about the guard returning.

Clemson is retooling to attempt another NCAA Tournament run after reaching the Elite Eight last season for the first time in 44 years.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

