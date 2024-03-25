Skill and a little luck has Clemson basketball, Brad Brownell advancing to March Madness Sweet 16

Clemson basketball was teetering on the edge of a late-game collapse Sunday in its 72-64 victory against Baylor in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (23-11) carried over their momentum from their first-round win against No. 11 seed New Mexico to build a 10-point lead at halftime over the Bears (24-11) then a 15-point lead with 6:41 remaining in the game at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Yet, Baylor nearly caused the trademarked March Madness, going on a 20-5 run to cut the lead to two with 1:02 left in the game. It nearly tied the game with 36 seconds remaining, but freshman Ja'Kobe Walter, who was an 81% shooter from the free-throw line, missed two. Clemson proceeded to ice the game at the free-throw line.

"We've had our share go the other way," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "Today things worked for us, and sometimes that's why basketball can be a cruel game."

Luck is needed to win, but it becomes especially important in the NCAA Tournament.

It was present for Clemson when Chase Hunter made a running double-clutch buzzer-beater 3-pointer to end the first half to give the Tigers a 35-25 lead.

"I would say it was definitely a lucky shot. Definitely lucky," said Hunter, who led Clemson with 20 points.

Four players — Hunter, Joseph Girard III, PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin — scored in double figures. Clemson assisted on 16 of its 23 made field goals and made 20 free throws, which is its most since Feb. 24 against Florida State.

The Tigers received another set of quality minutes from RJ Godfrey, who went 4-for-4 at the free-throw line as a 55% shooter in the final seconds to increase the lead. Chauncey Wiggins tied the most minutes he has played off the bench this season (19) as Hall battled foul trouble. Every member from the bench unit had a positive plus-minus.

"One of the strengths is the depth of our team, and we've got guys off the bench that can fill anyone's role," Schieffelin said.

The Tigers ran cold during Baylor's game-changing run, committing four turnovers and making zero field goals in the final 6:41.

Hall fouled out with 36 seconds left, but like a coin, the Tigers' fortunes changed with Walter's missed free throws that led to six crucial ones made by Clemson.

"They were going to go on runs. They have great players like we do," Hunter said. "But, as leaders on the team, we made sure we got in the huddles, made sure we got stops and made big baskets when we needed them."

The narrow victory has Clemson dancing for another week, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history and the first time since 2018. It has been doubted in the first two rounds and will be an underdog against No. 2 seed Arizona (27-8) in Los Angeles on Thursday (7:09 p.m., CBS).

Still, the Tigers are as dangerous and capable as ever when they play their best ball. Add in a chance to go to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1980 and a little luck, they can continue to prove the critics wrong.

"Sometimes the basketball gods smile at you, and today was one of those days for us," Brownell said.

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Unpacking Clemson basketball's Sweet 16 journey after holding off Baylor