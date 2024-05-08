Christie Clinic Illinois 5K rescheduled for June

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christie Clinic Illinois 5K has announced a rescheduled date.

The race will take place on Friday June 7 at 7 p.m. It was postponed after law enforcement were called to a pro-Palestine protest at University of Illinois’ campus.

For the rescheduled race, it will feature a new route to start on Oak Street and end on Kirby Avenue right outside of Memorial Stadium. Race organizers have also planned a post-race party with food, drinks, live music and a beer garden.

Race Recap: 2024 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend

“We are so grateful that we have been able to reschedule our 5K.” race officials said in an email to participants. “We look forward to welcoming you on June 7.”

Runners who can’t make the new date can either run a virtual race or defer to the 2025 date.

Organizers said athletes who want to run but weren’t previously registered for the rescheduled race may open up a select number of spots for the rescheduled event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.