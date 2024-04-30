Check out the film! Rutgers football commit Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

On Friday, Rutgers football added a true playmaker in three-star recruit Sah’nye Degraffenreidt to their 2025 recruiting class.

Degraffenreidt chose Rutgers over a strong list of Power Five offers that included Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver is ranked the No. 29 prospect in New Jersey and is the No. 129 wide receiver among the 2025 recruiting class.

He is the first wide receiver to commit in this class. And for Rutgers, he continues their flex in pulling the best talent from south Jersey.

Film Review



From Atlantic City High School (Atlantic City, New Jersey), Degraffenreidt is a threat on special teams and is an explosive wide receiver with tremendous speed. Degraffenreidt can pick apart opposing defenses by going over the top while running multiple route combinations.

He is a versatile wideout with good size and length, logging plenty of snaps at the slot and outside position. Degraffenreidt shows good awareness and has excellent hands. He runs aggressive and physical routes, using his speed to blow by defenders.

He takes his angles well to extend yards after the catch.

Degraffenreidt’s speed will be dangerous on Rutgers’ special teams as a kick/punt returner. Degraffenreidt is a playmaker and Rutgers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will try to use this 2025 recruit’s skill set in his offense for years to come.

His route running will need some time to continue to develop. But physically, he consistently wins contested catches and is a downfield threat to take the top off of a defense.

Rutgers landed a potential playmaker in this south Jersey talent.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire