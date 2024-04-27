Rutgers football lands a commitment from three-star Sah’nye Degraffenreidt

What’s colder than ice? Ice Cup. And while some might like it hot, Rutgers football likes it cold with the Friday commitment of Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt.

The commitment of Degraffenreidt is the third commitment in the span of two weeks for Rutgers football as they continue to impress on the recruiting trail.

A three-star wide receiver, Degraffenreidt picked Rutgers over a stacked offer list that included Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and West Virginia among others.

He is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver from Atlantic City High School (Atlantic City, New Jersey). He is ranked the No. 20 player in New Jersey’s 2025 class according to Rivals.

A true playmaker, he is a threat on special teams returns. But as a wide receiver, he has explosive speed and can take a part a secondary by going over the top or over the middle.

Degraffenreidt posted a commitment video on Friday.

As his offer list would suggest, Degraffenreidt has a very unique skill set. Rutgers landed a wide receiver who has the potential to be an impact player in Degraffenreidt.

