Rutgers football: What new player has impressed Kirk Ciarrocca in practice this week?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — One Rutgers football player has looked better than advertising according to offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. An addition to the Rutgers offense out of the transfer portal, Dymere Miller might be the playmaker that the Scarlet Knights desperately need.

Miller joined Rutgers in the transfer portal in December with one year of eligibility left. Last season in the FCS, he led Monmouth with 90 catches for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. He had some impressive performances including 10 catches for 78 yards in the season opener against FAU.

Out of the portal, Miller was offer by UConn, FAU, Pittsburgh and Texas Tech among others. Following Thursday’s second practice of spring, Ciarrocca was asked about Miller.

A coach known for carefully parsing and then re-parsing words offered an encouraging perspective on how Miller has looked so far.

“It’s a little too early to know exactly what he can bring but we really liked his skill set when we watched his film from Monmouth,” Ciarrocca said. “And in the first two practices, you know, he’s probably… he might be even a little better than I was thinking on the film. I’m just really excited to get a chance to work with him. He is an excellent young man. He’s worked really hard since he’s gotten here and really taken to the program and you can tell the other guys really like him.”

Miller isn’t the only new veteran set to debut at Rutgers this spring.

A transfer portal addition last year, wide receiver Naseim Brantley was cleared by the NCAA in January and has been able to participate in spring practices. Also from the FCS ranks, Brantley and Miller give Rutgers two veteran targets who should be able to elevate the passing game.

